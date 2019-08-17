Law enforcement personnel, their families and friends packed the Wharton Civic Center’s main auditorium Thursday night for the 100 Club of Wharton County’s 39th annual awards banquet where recognition was given to outstanding members of each department.
In his opening remarks, 100 Club President David Carlson said, “we didn’t expect this many people; it’s a good problem to have.”
Every law enforcement official received a gift just for attending, courtesy of various businesses in Wharton County.
Debbie Cenko, club second vice president, referred to the group as peacemakers in her prayer.
“We ask (Jesus) now to protect those who serve us. You have told us that peacemakers will be called the children of God, and there are many children of God in this room.”
Like in the past, four major Wharton County law enforcement agency leaders – El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill, Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Matt Ochoa and Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar – presented their department’s awards as part of the program.
Each man said they had a great opportunity to speak about their programs and how they impact the citizens.
Awards were:
El Campo PD
Liz Robledo earned the Support Staff award, the second time for her, and the first time since 2009. A Wharton native, she graduated from Wharton High School, attended Wharton County Junior College and earned her EMT basic.
“I looked at her evaluation and there are numerous comments concerning how good and accurate her paperwork is, works with little to no supervision, crossed trained,” Stanphill said. “The comments from her peers are she is a hard worker, dependable, honor to work with, one of the best.”
Freddie Douglas earned the Officer of the Year award, years after having worked at an El Campo car dealership. Stanphill said he always talked about being a police officer and is now one of two night-shift sergeants.
He began his career with the Bay City Police Department then moved to El Campo and now has 11 years experience.
“As a night shift sergeant, he gets most young officers assigned to him, he pushes them hard and he quickly earns their respect,” Stanphill said.
Eugene Bustamante earned the Citizen of the Year award. Individual awards and achievements are not new to Bustamante, a lifelong EC resident and father of two and as many grandchildren.
“Recently we had a team member battle cancer and we all know how expensive that can get; Eugene stepped up and organized a fundraiser,” Stanphill said.
The police chief said a good story became better because the cancer sufferer recovered and became a survivor.
WCSO
Stephanie Schoof earned the Officer of the Year award, four years after beginning her career with the agency. Her education came by way of California and once she was with the WCSO, she served as dispatcher, correctional officer and now as patrol deputy.
“Recently, (Deputy Schoof) was involved in a very dangerous pursuit that ended where two combative male subjects were resisting arrest,” Srubar said. “She handled the situation effectively and correctly.”
Becky Bennet earned the Support Staff of the Year award. Joining WCSO in 2010, she now oversees all jail records, after previously serving as a dispatcher and correctional officer.
Srubar said her responsibilities are important and vital to WCSO operations.
“Her dedication to the office speaks for itself as this is the second year in a row that she is receiving this award,” Srubar said.
Howard Albert earned the Citizen of the Year award, and Srubar said while looking at the votes, “it didn’t take long after receiving half the votes to determine who would be recognized tonight.”
Albert, who owns and operates Wharton EZ Lube, keeps up with WCSO patrol vehicles.
“One common comment from fellow deputies was that Howard got the job done fast and with a smile,” Srubar said.
For coverage of Department of Pubic Safety and Wharton PD awards, please see the upcoming edition.
