By the time the Wharton County courthouse bell clanged 12 noon Monday, murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield’s attorneys and their team had already packed up and had probably left the Wharton city limits. Satterfield, accused of murdering a 4-year-old boy and his mother and father, had just asked for, and been granted, the opportunity to represent himself in the trial that started Jan 9.
The morning had gotten off to a slightly delayed start. The capital murder trial was delayed 10 minutes because the vehicle of one of the eight-man, seven-woman jury members had reportedly slid off a wet road into a ditch.
With that juror joining the others, 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp signaled to sheriff’s deputies they could bring the jury down from the third-floor jury room to the second-floor district courtroom. Satterfield immediately stood and told the judge he wanted to represent himself.
The jury, which had not yet entered the courtroom, was immediately sent back upstairs.
Monday was beginning the fourth week of the capital murder trial of Satterfield, who has been charged with killing Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4, of Angleton on June 10, 2018. He has also been charged, but is not currently being tried, for the murder of Baby Ray’s parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24.
With the jury sent back, Clapp said the defendant had a matter to address with the court.
“I’d like to represent myself going forward,” Satterfield said.
“That would be a foolish thing because you are likely to make many mistakes. It’s almost impossible to imagine that you could navigate all of the legal complexities ... It’s almost impossible for you to handle this case competently,” Clapp told the defendant.
Satterfield asked the judge for a couple of days to go over the list of witnesses and his case file.
“I feel like I have no say so over here; I’d like some say so,” Satterfield said in explaining his request.
Clapp replied, “I assure you these folks have a lot of experience and are looking out for your best interest.”
At this point, Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Natalie Tise said a Faretta hearing was needed.
Clapp said he had studied that case years ago, but needed to review the 1975 case.
Assistant defense attorney Scott Pawgan said he was happy to turn over case files, but he was concerned that discovery files could include witness personal information that he did not want to see make its way into a prison, such as names, addresses, phone numbers and social security numbers.
While Clapp spent about 50 minutes reviewing case law, the defense team gathered a couple of times near a side wall to talk about what had just occurred.
At 9:58 a.m. the judge said he was ready; Pawgan asked for a couple more minutes, and at 10 a.m. the defense team said it was ready.
Clapp told Satterfield the Constitution of the United States gives him the right to be represented by a lawyer, but that it also gives him the right to represent himself.
Clapp finally asked the defendant a series of questions, such as his age, background and education to understand the implications and dangers of self-representation.
He told Satterfield the nature of his offense and that if found guilty he would either receive life in prison without the chance of parole, or death. Satterfield was also told he must comply with technical rules of evidence and procedure; that he will not be given special consideration because of his lack of legal training; that he will not be allowed to obstruct the orderly procedure of the court; and that he has no right to standby counsel.
“You’ll be expected to follow these rules and I won’t be giving you any help,” Clapp said, adding, “I’ll treat you just as I would any lawyer as an officer of the court.” The judge told the defendant he could talk to the prosecution lawyers and ask them for assistance.
Even though he did not have to, Clapp did offer Satterfield standby counsel, but he waived that right.
Satterfield signed a “waiver of right to counsel,” and Clapp signed it as presiding judge and released Satterfield’s legal team.
The “waiver of right to counsel” signed by Satterfield read in part, “I further request the Court to allow me to proceed with my case without an attorney being appointed for me. Wishing to proceed pro se, I waive my right to counsel.” Pro se is Latin for “on one’s own behalf” or “for oneself.”
As the defense team continued packing up, the judge told Satterfield, after getting the okay from Sheriff Shannon Srubar, that he could use the district courtroom the rest of the day Monday to prepare for trial, which the judge ruled would resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. Since he was still a prisoner, the sheriff assigned deputies to watch him while he studied in the courtroom.
Satterfield has been a prisoner in the Wharton County jail for more than 4 ½ years.
