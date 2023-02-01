By the time the Wharton County courthouse bell clanged 12 noon Monday, murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield’s attorneys and their team had already packed up and had probably left the Wharton city limits. Satterfield, accused of murdering a 4-year-old boy and his mother and father, had just asked for, and been granted, the opportunity to represent himself in the trial that started Jan 9.

The morning had gotten off to a slightly delayed start. The capital murder trial was delayed 10 minutes because the vehicle of one of the eight-man, seven-woman jury members had reportedly slid off a wet road into a ditch.

