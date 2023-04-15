With the La Nina system in the Pacific breaking down and ocean temperatures returning to normal, producers can start to expect wetter weather already manifesting in Wharton County.
Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet data has rainfall totals so far in 2023 at 7.25 inches, as measured at El Campo Memorial Hospital, nearly two inches above last year’s April rainfall. And two inches of that collected total has been measured in just the past seven days.
Producers are already taking note of how plants are doing with the better temperatures and increased rainfall.
“The recent rain was welcomed. It wasn’t consistent across the county, ranging between two and four inches. It’s exactly what we needed. Crop establishment has been excellent with ideal soil temperatures allowing for quick emergence ... The corn and grain sorghum are looking good,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
“But soil moisture was depleting, so the timing of the Easter holiday weekend rain was good,” he said.
Producers are eager to take advantage of the increased rainfall, looking forward to what could be a solid season.
“We’re off to a great start, we’ve got some great moisture. We’ve got a great stance on the plants and now it’s ours to mess up. It’s one of the best starts in 20 years,” Danevang farmer Dean Hansen said.
“It’s just a wait-and-see and react to what happens. Production is off to the best start it’s been in a while. Markets don’t look as good, but production looks really good now,” he added.
Analysis of the Pacific system from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) in mid-March measured ocean temperatures well below the threshold for a La Nina system, meaning the system has almost completely broken down and their precipitation data showed South Texas experienced almost exactly average precipitation for the period between December 2022 and February 2023.
Increased rainfall does bring a set of challenges for growers, however rainfall is preferable to the alternative.
“Some cotton has yet to emerge, and more is to be planted, I’m sure. We do worry about soil crusting after a rain, impeding emergence of cotton seedlings. All in all, the rain was very good ... March was relatively dry, so let’s pray that this recent rain is the beginning of more rainfall to come,” Bowen said.
There are some reports that some grain sorghum crops are being effected by sorghum downy mildew.
