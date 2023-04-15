Good As Gold

United Ag worker Tristan Harper loads a pallet of fertilizer for this year’s growing season Thursday. Producers are looking to take advantage of the good spring growing conditions to start a productive year.

With the La Nina system in the Pacific breaking down and ocean temperatures returning to normal, producers can start to expect wetter weather already manifesting in Wharton County.

Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet data has rainfall totals so far in 2023 at 7.25 inches, as measured at El Campo Memorial Hospital, nearly two inches above last year’s April rainfall. And two inches of that collected total has been measured in just the past seven days.

