The new year didn’t offer a blank slate for local agriculture producers as the agriculture market, previously weighed down by the U.S. trade war with China, now faces the coronavirus outbreak and other market factors.
“(The) harvest of first-crop corn in Brazil is just around the corner, adding to supply,” AgriLife Extension agent Corrie Bowen said. “The impact of the coronavirus is raising concerns of public as well as economic health, adding questions to demand.”
In 2019, producers were affected by the more than year-long trade war between the U.S. and China. Phase 1 of a trade deal with China was signed in January, 2020.
“The uncertainty in the market appears to be putting more downward pressure on early season prices at this point than offering support,” Bowen said.
As part of the agreement, China pledged to purchase $32 billion more in U.S. agricultural goods than in 2017 over the next two years.
“We’re glad to hear the good news out of the trade deal ... but we haven’t really seen a lot of activity in the market as far as positive reinforcement yet,” 2H Farms cotton producer Dean Hansen said. “A lot of that has to do with the unstable situation in China right now with this coronavirus.”
Texas rice producers were not as harshly affected by the trade war as cotton and other crop producers.
“Very seldom do we export rice to China ... they’re bigger medium grain, and we farm predominantly long-grain on the Gulf Coast,” Robert Little, of the El Campo Rice Farmers Co-op, said.
The local rice market is, however, feeling the impact of China’s coronavirus outbreak.
“The biggest thing now is the coronavirus is causing trouble in the marketplace,” Little said. “For any market right now. Not just rice. It has kind of hurt us, but time will tell to see what happens there.”
If the coronavirus scare were to subside, Hansen said he feels cautiously optimistic about the market’s outlook.
“I think as soon as we get a handle on the latest prices, we will see some positive impact come on the agriculture market due to the trade talks,” Hansen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.