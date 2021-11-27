By FRANK CAMPOS
The holiday season marks people gathering all over the country sharing food, spirits and stories. Unfortunately, one thing that can also be shared is the flu.
Although there is a worry of another winter surge of COVID-19, the flu is another virus with a chance to ruin plans. CDC guidelines this year have made the holiday season different from 2020 since the rules on masks and gatherings have been relaxed.
A recent study by Houston Methodist Hospital showed a rapid return of seasonal respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Texas.
Although there is always a risk of getting the flu during peak season, there are ways to protect against the contagious virus.
“Receiving the flu vaccination is of utmost importance this year, given the continued existence of COVID,” Dr. Brooke Dorotik of El Campo Memorial said. “Getting an annual flu vaccination should be a priority for those eligible unless there are underlying reasons a person cannot get the vaccination.“
The dangers of COVID alone can be severe for at-risk individuals, but adding another respiratory disease to the fight can create an insurmountable task for an infected person’s immune system.
“This year, similar to last, contracting COVID and flu simultaneously could spell disaster,” Doritik said. “Both conditions can result in pneumonia, so the potential for a double insult from pneumonia could be highly dangerous.”
Texas was number 36 in the country in flu vaccination rates from 2010 to 2021, with a 44.8 percent vaccination rate, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. This rate is 1.6 percent below the national average.
New versions of the flu vaccines are developed twice a year, as the Influenza virus rapidly changes. While the vaccines effectiveness varies from year to year, most provide modest protection against Influenza.
More than 300,000 people have died from Influenza since 2010, according to the Center for Disease Control.
There is a way for people to prevent the spread of the virus and take control this holiday season.
“There is no substitution for good hand hygiene as well as staying home and away from others if you feel unwell,” Dorotik said. “If there is any concern, get evaluated at the clinic. Stopping the spread of the flu starts with awareness and diligence.”
For those who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, there is an opportunity to get both vaccines at the same time.
“It has been deemed safe to get the COVID and Influenza vaccinations together,” Dorotik said. “However, we can also space the vaccinations out by giving them in a stair-step pattern according to our judgment and the comfort level of the patient.”
Ultimately, the ability to stop the spread of Influenza lies with each individual person this holiday season.
“Wash those hands, stay home if you feel unwell, and do not shy away from wearing a mask if you need to do so,” Dorotik said. “This can help reduce the spread of airborne illness, so if you feel compromised or more comfortable with a mask in social settings, it is still a smart idea.”
