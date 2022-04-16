No injuries were reported Tuesday evening when shots rang out in the 200 block of East Correll.
Now El Campo police are searching for information on two vehicles they believe were involved in the incident.
“It was a drive-by shooting. Four (bullets) hit the house. There were three people in the house. No one was injured,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Friday.
The shooting took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“One vehicle fired several shots (as it passed by), made a U-turn and fired more,” Urban said.
Anyone who knows who the shooters may be or have any video of the incident is asked to contact Lt. Urban at the El Campo Police Department 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via its P3 app.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information involving felony arrests. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line or P3 app users do not have to give their names to qualify for cash rewards.
