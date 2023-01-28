Blustery Blown Away

High winds made their presence known Tuesday with gales pushing even heavy trampolines around like paper on East Correll Street.

Despite stormy winds making an awful racket Tuesday, the city held together, with minimal damage to public and private infrastructure.

High winds always pose a threat, carrying branches or making a mess of potted plants, however, the county seems to have escaped almost unscathed.

