Despite stormy winds making an awful racket Tuesday, the city held together, with minimal damage to public and private infrastructure.
High winds always pose a threat, carrying branches or making a mess of potted plants, however, the county seems to have escaped almost unscathed.
“El Campo came through the storm very well, the high winds caused some issues with trees and tree limbs falling on utility lines (electric, phone and cable), all these problems were taken care of by city public works, ATT, AEP and Sparklight ... There were no major power outages, no problems with telephone communications and no other major incidents to report,” El Campo Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Jimmy George Jr. said.
Flash flooding was also a concern with two inches of rain, as measured by the Lower Colorado River Authority’s rain gauge at El Campo Memorial Hospital.
“There were some complaints of storm water backing up in ditches and storm drains, but no reports of structures having flood damage, these problems were managed by public works,” George said.
The county faired similarly well.
“High winds did cause some roof damage on a building in Precinct 2. I believe the high winds may have been mistaken for tornados, but most damage to trees, buildings, etc. were in one direction with debris not spread out all over like from tornado activity,” Wharton County Emergency Manager Russell McDougall said.
There was minimal road flooding in county areas as well.
“There was water on U.S. 59 near FM 1160 mostly caused by the construction zone but it did not shut down the highway. I have been monitoring the San Bernard (river) but it should not reach flood stage. Overall, Wharton County came out fairly well,” McDougall said.
