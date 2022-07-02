Two little boys with big grins captured the public’s and the judges’ hearts this year in the All-American Baby Contest.
Of the 24 entries, Leader-News readers selected Amir Lance Williams, the child of Niesha Brown as El Campo’s All American Baby, finding his Sunday Best suit, wide smile and a happy glow on his face irresistible.
Oliver Jack Bobbitt, son of Courtney & William Bobbitt, was the clear winner among Leader-News judges who said you could practically hear his giggle springing from the captured image.
Remember, it’s not bragging if it’s true, and these two are the tops. Amir and Oliver will collect a certificate and $50 each, or they can share that with their families.
“Thank you to all the participants and advertisers Jenna Hooker Photography and Elated Photography. Without all of you, it would not have been possible,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “I’m so happy I was not one of the judges. There’s simply no way I could have picked a winner. All had the potential.”
Second place in the people’s vote, was little Isabella “Izzy” Salazar, the daughter of Ryan and Stephanie Salazar with her big bow and bright eyes.
Crawford Lawrence Leonard, son of Tom and Sommer Pool Leonard, took third in the people’s vote, looking like he was captured in mid-conversation.
There are no cash prizes for second and third in the people’s choice contest, but each will receive a snazzy certificate.
The judge’s awarded second place to Kennedy Jo Kocurek, daughter of Philip and Laura Kocurek; and third to Lana Rein Mendoza, daughter of Allen and Aubri Mendoza. They collect $30 and $20 respectively.
“We hope everyone enjoyed this year’s All American Baby contest and hope to bring you other public interaction events throughout the next year,” Crabtree said. “Next up, is the Best of Wharton County contest starting soon. We hope everyone is ready to nominate their favorites and follow up by voting.
Participants in his year’s All American Baby contest were: Jaci Marie Anzaldua, daughter of Aaron and Kristy Anzaldua; Oliver Jack Bobbitt, son of Courtney and William Bobbitt; Saniya Ana’lysse Castro. child of Hannah and Josh Castro; Collin Brooke Chandler, daughter of Kyle and Corri Chandler.
Leopold “Leo” Arbor Goodspeed, son of Sean and Hailey Goodspeed; Braxton Haze Greenhaw, child of Ariel Falcon and Ryan Greenhaw; Layna Hogan, child of Serina and Blake Hogan; Zachary Janke, son of Matt and Erin Janke; Julia Rose Johnson, daughter of Neil and Sandy Hrncir Johnson; and Kennedy Jo Kocure, child of Philip and Laura Kocurek.
Crawford Lawrence Leonard, son of Tom and Sommer Pool Leonard; Tanner Allen Lewis, son of Jerrid and Opal Lewis; John Michael McKeon, son of Jayson and Mallory McKeon; Lana Rein Mendoza, daughter of Allen and Aubri Mendoza; Beckett Cole Page, child of Stephanie Page; and Xander Alessandro Paz, child of Miguel Paz and Nicole Cardenas.
Damian Perez, son of Audrey Herrera; Chelsea J. Rodriguez, daughter of Veronica and Glen Rodriguez; Chon C. Rodriguez, child of Veronica and Glen Rodriguez; Guillermo Ruiz III, son of Guillermo Ruiz and Allison Ruiz; and Isabella “Izzy” Salazar, daughter of Ryan and Stephanie Salazar.
Raegan Rose Segree, child of Derek Segree and Rachel Rodriguez; Jasper Turner, son of Justin and Alexis Turner; Beckett Petr Watts, son of Clint and Carrie Watts; and Amir Williams, son of Niesha Brown.
Parents wanting to pick up prizes and photos may do so after starting Thursday, July 7.
