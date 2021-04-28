The first round of online State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing was filled with internet connection issues for school districts across the state, and as the second round of testing approaches in May, local school tech departments are preparing to combat potential problems.
Many fourth, seventh and ninth grade students across the state were unable to log in for their STAAR exams on Tuesday, April 6 due to an error from third party test site the Educational Testing Service. The subjects being tested were English and writing.
“Most issues were an error code 2002 or 2004 or the inability to login at all,” El Campo ISD Instructional Technology Specialist Chris Skinner said.
“Most students got started, but the connection loss caused by the third party testing provider knocked everyone out,” Louise ISD Tech Director Sandra Holik said. “No one could log back in until the problem was corrected.”
Tech departments at ECISD and LISD worked to fix the problems, but since the error was on ETS’ end, the Texas Education Agency ultimately allowed schools to dismiss students who couldn’t access their test. ETS eventually resolved the error and testing resumed on Thursday, April 8.
“Once they corrected the issue, we resumed and completed testing with no problems,” Holik said.
For the current school year, due to the ongoing pandemic, TEA lifted requirements to hold back fifth and eighth grade students who don’t meet STAAR requirements. This year’s STAAR testing scores will also not be used to determine district accountability ratings.
TEA aims to move school districts to completely online STAAR testing by the 2022-2023 school year. Online STAAR testing has been available to students needing testing accommodations since the 2016-2017 school year.
End of course exams begin on May 4 with the next STAAR testing period beginning on May 6. Science, reading, math, social studies and more will be tested during this period for third through eighth grade students.
“We try to stay as prepared as possible,” Skinner said. “This was not our issue, so we did not benefit from the experience of working through any of the challenges. But we were able to quickly ascertain that none of the symptomologies we were experiencing were due to internal causes.”
If more issues with ETS occur, local tech departments will only be able to fix so much. The departments are prepared to help in whatever ways they can.
“We are ready … Students are our first priority,” Holik said.
In March 2020, schools closed for part of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of the month, Gov. Greg Abbott canceled STAAR testing for the 2019-2020 school year.
Public school students in third through 12th grade are required to take STAAR tests in core subjects – reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Elementary and junior high students take two to three STAAR tests per school year, while high school students must pass five end-of-course STAAR tests to graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.