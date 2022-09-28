El Campo parents interested in ECISD’s security upgrades will get a major update Wednesday.
Upon recommendation from the school’s security committee, trustees approved several security measures; including shatter-resistant film for campus windows, increased SRO presence, the implementation of a Guardian Program and more.
The Guardian Program was the only suggestion that received any push-back at summer public forums, but trustees approved gathering information and could approve the program for ECISD Wednesday.
At the August meeting, Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells presented information about Strategos International of Independence Mo. that trains school districts on security and provides Guardian Program Training for about $1,000 per person.
“If the board approves the Guardian Program, Strategos would be one of the companies that we could reach out to, then we’d have to take applications from employees to be part of the program. First applicants would need board approval, then they would receive a mental health screening, then board would have final approval to send them through a training program and finally the board could approve them to carry as Guardians,” El Campo Superintendent Callaghan said.
Trustees will also vote on a pair of inter-local agreements with City of El Campo and Louise ISD .
The first is in respect to the district’s security and SRO presence on campus, intended to clarify what the roles of officers on campus are in relation to school administrators.
“I do not believe the inter-local agreements made have made the duties clear enough as to what their responsibilities are. Reading the research, the roles are often blurred (when it comes to student discipline),” Callaghan said.
SRO’s are assigned to campuses as a form of law enforcement, not to act as a disciplinary replacement for campus officials.
The second agreement being considered is with Louise ISD for busing students who live in that district to El Campo schools and vice versa.
Students who attend schools outside their district need an agreement to transfer some of the tax revenue from one district to the other.
The district is also considering the purchase of a pair of all-terrain vehicles to help transport SROs.
The board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 28 at the ECISD Administration building, 700 W. Norris.
