City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Eric Rosiles, 18, of 404 N. Liberty was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 for possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and defective headlights after being stopped in the 200 block of Depot. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $700 in bonds and was released the next day.
Little Joe Solis, 35, of 509 Roth was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 for marijuana possession as well as warrants for no valid driver’s license, failure to yield right of way and failure to appear. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $1,886.10 in bonds and was released the same day.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 22, of 108 E. Correll was arrest at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 on warrants for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility (drugs), tampering with evidence, failure to appear on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), violating a promise to appear and three counts of not having a driver’s license. A 2019 warrant for being involved in a wreck was also served against him. Processed, Jones was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $31,899.70 in bonds and was released the same day.
Leo Bray Hudlin III, 19, of 408 E. Watt was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was stopped in the 100 block of East Third. Officers seized two handguns, multiple small baggies with assorted materials inside and a scale. Once processed, an additional charge of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility was leveled against Hudlin. In that instance, he stands accused of having Xanax while being held in the El Campo jail. Hudlin was shipped to county jail the next day.
Selina Nicole Ashton, 22, of 706 Nelson was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 on warrants for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed locally.
J. Guadalupe Rodriguez, 25, of 1504 Austin in Columbus was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 for possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, no insurance, violating a promise to appear and resisting arrest after being stopped in the 1900 block of Wayne by officers investigating a suspicious vehicle. A pipe commonly used for methamphetamines was seized. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Joseph Joe McMillian, 39, of unlisted address on CR 301 was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 for violating a city ordinance – sex offender loitering/residing in a child safety zone after being stopped in the 1900 block of Wayne. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Samuel Mateis Cruz, 31, of 1006 First in Louise was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 on warrants for sexual abuse of a child (continuous), speeding, two counts of no valid driver’s license and a single count of violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars struck in the 1200 block of West Jackson sometime
between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 and 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 stealing an assortment of checks.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1400 block of East Jackson around 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21. A Ford F-250 received minor damage.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of East Second around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. A Jeep sustained unspecified damage.
In an apparent streak, a third hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson around 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Two vehicles reportedly received damage.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Bunton between 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 and 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24. An Ingersall Rand air compressor valued at $1,000 was stolen.
Violence, weapons
A trash can sustained an estimated $50 damage during a disturbance at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Police are investigating the injury of a pregnant woman on Lynner Street around 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
A disturbance in the 800 block of Alice around 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 is under investigation. A person was reportedly hurt and a Toyota sustained an estimated $3,000 damage.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Richard Rivera Jr., 33, of 400 Louis in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and failure to identify. At 7:42 a.m. that same day Wharton PD served warrants for failure to identify and possession of marijuana against Rivera.
Andrew Dewain Simmons Jr., 37, of 204 Hughes in Wharton was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Paul Garcia, 47, of 310 Lincoln was arrested by WCSO at 9:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, no insurance and violating a promise to appear.
Marc Cyrus Hipp. 40, of 119 CR 184 in Bay City was arrested by DPS at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 for manufacture or delivery or a controlled substance.
Thomas Michael Kutach, 35, of 137 Daffodil Lane in Wharton was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 for driving while intoxicated.
Tiffany Rene Waldrop, 39, of 237 Armour in Pierce was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Stanley Todd Wofford, 40, of 4901 Misty Lane, Apt. 509, in Bay City was arrested by state troopers at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 for possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Domingo Sanchez, 34, of 3 Serena was arrested by WCSO at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.