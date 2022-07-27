Saying he must be “crazy” and “nuts,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar made an impassioned plea Monday in commissioners court for his employees, excluding himself, to get 15 percent raises next year while the rest of the county employees will likely get salary increases well below the rise in cost of living.
“You’re asking if the sheriff’s crazy for asking 15 percent. Again, I’m simply trying to be equitable and comparable to other jurisdictions and with the hopes of improving recruitment and retention issues,” Srubar said. “I understand that every county employee needs an increase in pay. I just would like to see our court examine job descriptions when deciding salary increases in the future.”
The commissioners held a budget workshop Monday at which County Judge Phillip Spenrath did quite a bit of hand-wringing while reviewing changes in the proposed 2023 budget and presenting options for salary increases. No action was taken by the court.
The current proposed budget incarnation is $300,000 in the red, up significantly from the $170,000 deficit Spenrath presented two weeks earlier.
In his budget request, Srubar presented a slide show that included salary comparisons to other law enforcement agencies of similar size in the region, depicting how low Wharton County’s salaries were in comparison.
“Even with the 15 percent raise, if you look at that last red line, it still puts us just over Colorado County, but before the rest of those jurisdictions,” he said. “So even with the 15 percent raise, in my opinion, I would love to see us more in the middle of his chart. But I also understand what when the funds aren’t there, they’re not there, I definitely understand that.”
Srubar’s slide show included a video showing car and body camera footage from of recent arrests, along with a fight in the jail. Srubar said he wanted to give the court a look at what his officers routinely go through.
“They are being spit on, cussed at, and shot at,” he said. “Officers see people at their very worst. They observe the most horrific scenes that you can imagine, including baby deaths, homicides, vehicle crashes. Some have nightmares. Some lose sleep. Some, at times, wonder if they should stay in this profession.”
He said officers are never completely off duty.
“Imagine going to eat at a local restaurant and telling your family it’s time to leave because maybe the suspect you just fought and arrested last week walked in,” he said. “Imagine your children being bullied in school because your mom or dad works at the sheriff’s office. I can guarantee and you can imagine skipping all the holiday dinners and baseball games, Fourth of July fireworks, dance recitals, birthdays, I could go on and on about these events, but having to miss them all because there weren’t enough people to cover the shift and you’re required to come in. So when we talk about job descriptions ... these men and women are putting their lives on the line every single day.”
He said between the dangerous work they do, the low pay and the current economy that he can’t get applicants and is losing staff to other jurisdictions.
“I recently lost a jailer who took a position at Austin County, and after six months he will be making nearly $15,000 more a year as a starting jailer,” Srubar said. “I have also lost deputies and communications operators to other agencies due to pay. I can’t get upset at them for leaving to better themselves and their lives.”
He added that he had four openings for jailers and no applications.
“I’m sure the majority of you are saying 15 percent, this sheriff is absolutely nuts,” Srubar said.
The salary increase isn’t the only thing the sheriff asked for. He is seeking $375,000 for six vehicles, which includes new in-car radios, along with $4,200 for a cleaning service because of problems using inmates.
“I wish we had a lot more money,” Spenrath said.
In presenting updates to the budget, Spenrath talked about options for employee raises and making other adjustments to the budget without having to raise taxes.
He said he would like to do $3,000 raises for everyone, which equates to a higher raise for lower wage earners and a lower raise for higher wage earners. He said it may be an option to do a 2-3 percent increase.
Another thing Spenrath wants to do is equalize salaries for similar positions between departments. That did not sit well with Justices Of The Peace Jared Cullar and Timmy Drapela, who claimed that it is not fair to pay someone new and inexperienced at or near the same salary as longtime employees who have worked their way up.
They also noted that some precincts have heavier workloads than others, which justifies higher salaries.
No action was taken on the budget by the commissioners. Spenrath said he will present a more complete budget at the next meeting in two weeks, which will be after the Wharton County Appraisal District gives him final numbers on property valuations and he will have a better handle on revenue. At that meeting, the commissioners will set the date for a public hearing on the budget.
