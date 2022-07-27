15% WCSO raise, please

Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar prepares a slide projector during commissioners court on Monday to help him present his budget request for 2023. Behind him are commissioners Bud Graves and Richard Zahn.

Saying he must be “crazy” and “nuts,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar made an impassioned plea Monday in commissioners court for his employees, excluding himself, to get 15 percent raises next year while the rest of the county employees will likely get salary increases well below the rise in cost of living.

“You’re asking if the sheriff’s crazy for asking 15 percent. Again, I’m simply trying to be equitable and comparable to other jurisdictions and with the hopes of improving recruitment and retention issues,” Srubar said. “I understand that every county employee needs an increase in pay. I just would like to see our court examine job descriptions when deciding salary increases in the future.”

