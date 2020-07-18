Wharton County government leaders will start budget workshops in two weeks, but County Judge Phillip Spenrath is already saying he’s against any proposals to raise taxes.
The judge added, however, that it would be “a tough year.”
Department heads will present their 2021 requests to county commissioners during the upcoming talks.
Wharton County operates on a calendar year budget running from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 rather than the more commonly seen fiscal year budget starting Oct. 1.
Among already anticipated increases in improvements to the jail to correspond with new laws and more jailers in addition to anticipated requests from the court for murder trials, increases in the tax and the county clerk offices.
“The bottom line is people say you need to spend more money, but the only option is to raise taxes and, in this economy, I’m not going to vote for raising taxes,” Spenrath said.
The judge accounts for one of five votes on commissioners court with precinct leaders holding the other four.
Wharton County currently levies a 41.46 cent per $100 in taxable property rate for its general fund operations along with a 4.774-cent levy for farm and lateral roads.
The current year’s $25.8 million budget is roughly $1 million more than the prior year.
Property values aren’t yet available from the Wharton County Central Appraisal District so officials don’t know what the effective rate – the levy needed to bring in the same tax dollars as last year based on the same property – will be. Generally, as property values rise the effective rate goes down and as they fall it rises.
One piece of good news so far is the strong showing by sales tax rebates, revenue generated by those making purchases throughout the county.
So far, that’s up 1.64 percent for the calendar year. This month’s rebate, based on May purchases, was up 17.35 percent.
“We don’t know how long this is going to last,” Spenrath said. “You have some businesses that aren’t going to re-open, but we’re happy with the promising stuff.”
