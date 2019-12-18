City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Isabel Perez, 29, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 for driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility after being stopped in the 100 block of Lincoln. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Rex William Nave, 39, of 108 W. Crestwood in Victoria was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Processed, he was released for medical reasons.
Ulisses Piedra, 17, of 201 Ronald Circle was served a warrant for forgery at 9:37 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 while already being held at the county jail. He was processed there.
Bryan Keith Sparks, 53, of 805 McGrew was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 on a warrant for identity theft. Processed, he was transferred to county. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Carmela Contreras, 35, of 709 Merchant was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 on a warrant for probation violation – failure to identify as well as warrants for no valid driver’s license (three counts), no insurance (no insurance), making an unsafe start, violating a promise to appear (three counts), running a stop light and driving without headlights. Processed, she was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A debit card was reported stolen in the 400 block of Avenue H between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
A $1,200 motorized shopping cart was reported stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
A 65-inch television was reported stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 5 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Loss was estimated at more than $500.
Violence, weapons
A case of family violence is reported at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Minor injuries were reported.
A fight with injuries was reported in the 700 block of Roth around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
An incident of harassment was reported at Greek Brothers Oyster Bar & Grille, 133S. Mechanic, around 11:56 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Other
Police are investigating why a person ran from police in the 200 block of West Third around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ronald Miguel Krushall Sr., 47, of 5235 FM 1096 in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Processed, he posted $9,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
David Rene Ballejo, 41, of 3802 CR 135 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 5:26 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence.
Other
Ramiro Ramos, 37, of 159 Greendale in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police at 7:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 on a Bexar County warrant for disobedience of a court order.
