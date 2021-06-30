An El Campo man was one of two killed Monday in a Collin County natural gas explosion.
Fesco Petroleum Engineering – El Campo pipeline operator Deric Tarver was working around 3:35 p.m. Monday at an Atmos Energy site on FM 2756 just north of Farmersville when something on the site exploded.
He and one other still unidentified person were killed and two others injured.
Collin County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Nick Bristow told Collin County media that the explosion appeared to be accidental. The FBI has been called in, however, to assist in reviewing the scene.
Fesco Inc. official Mark Kruppa confirmed Tarver died on the Collin County site, adding that Fesco would make a statement later.
There is no information yet on whether any relief funds will be established for Tarver’s family. Attempts to contact the family were unsuccessful as of presstime on Tuesday.
Fesco and Bobcat Contracting workers were on the site doing maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.