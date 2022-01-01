El Campo EMS was recently honored for its efforts to treat children.
The Bronze level recognition from the EMS for Children State Partnership for Pediatric Readiness comes following a full review of procedures.
“Your EMS strives to deliver excellent care,” Department Clinical Capt. Anthony Scopel told council at its last session. “There are 800 EMS departments in Texas. El Campo and two others were bronze and there were 19 at gold.”
The award covers all EMS procedures for children, but focuses on efforts to treat the critically ill or injured. The program also reviews safety efforts and prevention skills for EMTs.
Procedures must be in place for illness and injury triage; sedation and analgesia, for procedures including medical imaging; consent, including when parent or legal guardian is not immediately available; children with special health care needs and more.
“We were one item away from gold. We will take care of that. It’s merely a matter of training,” Scopel said.
Mayor Chris Barbee offered his praise to the department and its personnel. “We have always had a fine EMS and we continue to do so,” he said.
