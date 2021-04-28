The Crisis Center’s Light Up the Square event Thursday on the Wharton County Courthouse grounds allowed those who work with sexual assault and child abuse victims firsthand the opportunity to offer continued support and awareness to the general public.
Wharton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, El Campo and Wharton police officers joined county leaders, social workers and advocates.
Nearly 20 people read the names of victims and survivors during the two-hour event first. Then 235 bagged candles placed around the perimeter of the gazebo were lit, each one representing a person in Wharton or Matagorda county.
“We’re also here for another reason; we’re here to recognize those who can’t be here with us,” Crisis Center Executive Director Kelli Wright-Nelson said. “Unfortunately, in Wharton and Matagorda counties, we’ve had an increase of child fatalities over the last year. This is a statistic that cannot continue.”
The event shows survivors and families of victims they are not alone, she said, and hopes the support shown is proof.
“Their fight is our fight; we’re here for them every step of the way,” Wright-Nelson said.
At the time the event was being planned, organizers said it was not intended to be public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevertheless, there were more than 50 in attendance, including the El Campo Derby Dolls, who performed “Be the Light” by Thomas Rhett.
Michelle Harvey performed “Look Up Child” by Lauren Daigle. Harvey also spoke about the topic of abuse before singing.
Others who joined her were Pastor Shannon Haltom, Wharton County Attorney Trey Maffett, Assistant District Attorney Cristine Patty, survivor Billie Jean Bram and El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson.
“One of my favorite quotes of all time is ‘No amount of darkness can extinguish the light from a single candle,’” said Patty, who is a prosecutor handling sexual assault and child abuse cases.
As she became experienced in her field, Patty said she began to question justice for crime victims.
“I heard a statistic that stopped me in my tracks. Some 94 percent of women’s prison populations are survivors of physical and sexual abuse long before they went to prison,” Patty said. “That statistic shook me to the core as a prosecutor.”
The Crisis Center offers services to male and female victims, regardless of age, in Wharton and Matagorda counties.
