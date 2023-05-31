Louise trustees looked to add new teachers to their roster, a new building to their campus and new copiers to the district in their Monday night session.
After a parent’s request and testimony from the district’s principals, trustees unanimously approved two new positions, one focused on the gifted students and the other on student discipline.
The parent, Josh Slater, said his fourth grade son had asked to be home-schooled as the work he was being given wasn’t challenging. “He would ask for harder work and be given more work instead,” Slater said.
Louise ISD’s pay scale puts instructor starting pay at $50,471 with no experience, with stipends and extra days to be determined. The accelerated teacher, at the request of the campus principals, will cover the elementary and middle schools while the high school would continue offering other advanced elective classes.
Trustees also approved the construction of a lean-to canopy structure for the Ag department.
“It’s going to be a canopy for the fenced in area in the welding area. That would be done as soon as we can organize it with (Mr. Schoeneberg). Materials might need to be ordered, but summer is a possibility as we won’t have the kids here,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said. The $17,000 contract was awarded to Budd Schoeneberg of Louise.
“We’ve tried to get bids for a few years and this was the only company that’s bid on it,” Oliver said.
The district approved a new lease agreement with their copier company, replacing all but one of the machines at the cost of around $2,500 a month.
“We’ve had these for about five years, they just need to be replaced every now and then,” Oliver said.
After struggling with power outages, LISD officials gave Oliver the green light to search for generators, and will consider actual purchases later.
“We’ve had issues with power outages, it’s pretty consistent here, the power is off and on. It happens about three to four times a month,” Oliver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.