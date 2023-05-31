Louise trustees looked to add new teachers to their roster, a new building to their campus and new copiers to the district in their Monday night session.

After a parent’s request and testimony from the district’s principals, trustees unanimously approved two new positions, one focused on the gifted students and the other on student discipline.

