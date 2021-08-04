City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Richard Perry Keller, 27, of 609 Dorothy was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 on warrants for possession of a restricted smoking material, running a stop sign, failure to signal properly, disregarding a traffic control device, no driver’s license, two counts of no insurance, two counts of failure to appear and violating a promise to appear, and four counts of driving while license invalid. Processed, he was referred to city court.
Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1302 Rebe Sue was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, July 31 for marijuana possession after police stopped him on Alamo Street for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Frankie Joe Satsky III, 33, of 1915 N. Wharton was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to the report of a suspicious person in the 2400 block of North Mechanic. Satsky was referred to city court.
Property
Brandie Dianne Gilley, 43, of 1008 Harlem was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, July 29 on a warrant for credit or debit card abuse. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Sydney Marie Small, 18, of 29 Serena was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31 for theft after being arrested on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, with a basket full of $237 in assorted groceries. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released later that day.
Violence, weapons
Ronaya Keaira-Naja McCowan, 23, of 911 E. Hillje was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Thursday, July 29 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She stands accused of being involved in a disturbance and shooting in the 600 block of North Washington on July 10. Processed, McCowan was moved to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $50,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jesus Garza Jr., 35, of 1500 Strawberry in Pasadena was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, July 29 on Jackson County warrants for burglary of a building and probation violations – family violence, three counts injury to a child recklessly causing bodily injury. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
A vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Merchant between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Burglars stole a wallet and its contents from a building in the 500 block of East Hillje between 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29 and 7:45 a.m. Friday, July 30. Loss nears $200.
Violence, weapons
At least seven bullets were fired during a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of East Correll around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. There were no injuries despite the fact that two adults and three children were in the home. “It’s unknown at this time why this happened,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Monday. Anyone with infor
