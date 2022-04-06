Boxes of cereal missing, soap stashed behind vegetables and a broken window leave staff at the Blessing Club Storehouse with a mystery they hope security cameras and police can solve.
The smashed window appears to be too small for someone to get through, according to administrator Dorothy Bacak.
“I don’t know how they got in there ... they messed up some ceiling tiles too,” she told the Leader-News Monday.
Thieves made off with canned Spam along with breakfast bars, crackers and instant noodle cups in addition to cereal around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31.
The types of stolen items has Bacak believing it the crime may have been the work of juveniles.
“We’ll have to get a good look at the video. We have cameras now,” she said.
The unknown perpetrators spent time setting children’s toys in the hall way of the 507 Bruns food pantry and reorganizing sections of inventory.
“I don’t know what they were hoping to find,” Bacak said.
The Blessing Cup works with an assortment of families in the area providing food, clothing and other small items when available.
The storehouse does not house electronics or other items generally coveted by thieves. “We don’t have anything like that,” Bacak said.
The damage is only estimated at $300 and the loss at $130.
There’s still plenty of food to hand out right now, according to Bacak. “We appreciate all donations either monetary or in food,” she said, “But we’re alright right now.”
Anyone who saw anything is urged to contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via the P3 app.
Callers to the tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
