Early voting turnout tops 20 percent, 3 days remain

More than 5,240 Wharton County registered voters had cast ballots for the upcoming November General Election by the time polls opened Tuesday.

The governor’s race between Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke tops the state ballot with district elections for Congressman, state senator and state representative also appearing. The only contested local elections are for spots on the Louise ISD school board. Eleven local candidates were unopposed and have been declared victors including 329th District Judge Randy Clapp, County Judge Phillip Spenrath, two county commissioners and all four county justices of the peace.

