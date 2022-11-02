Early voting turnout tops 20 percent, 3 days remain

More than 5,240 Wharton County registered voters had cast ballots for the upcoming November General Election by the time polls opened Tuesday.
The governor’s race between Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke tops the state ballot with district elections for Congressman, state senator and state representative also appearing. The only contested local elections are for spots on the Louise ISD school board. Eleven local candidates were unopposed and have been declared victors including 329th District Judge Randy Clapp, County Judge Phillip Spenrath, two county commissioners and all four county justices of the peace.
Early turnout has already exceeded the total primary count of 4,734 ballots cast, 20 percent of Wharton County’s 25,895 registered voters thus far.
By the time polls opened Tuesday, 2276 people had cast ballots at the El Campo poll, 712 in East Bernard and 2252 in Wharton. Registered voters have the option of voting at any Wharton County poll.
Early polls are located in El Campo at the El Campo Library Mayor’s Room, 200 W. Church, Wharton at the Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam and East Bernard at the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
In the Congressional District 22 race incumbent Republican Troy Nehls faces Democratic challenger Jamie Kaye Jordan; G; Ag Commissioner pits incumbent Republican Sid Miller against Democrat Susan Hays; State Senate District 17 has Republican incumbent Joan Huffman facing Democratic challenger Titus Benson; and State Representative District 85 is a decision between Republican Stan Kitzman (victorious over incumbent Phil Stephenson during the Primary and subsequent runoff) and Democrat Larry E. Baggett.
On the Louise ISD board, the Position 3 race pits Gary Yackel, Timothy Webb and Marco Munoz against one another while in Position 4 Tanya Thompson Bram, Jay Heard and David Menefee seek office.
During the 2018 mid-term election, 12,995 Wharton County voters cast ballots while in 2014 a total of 8,529 were marked.
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 to Friday, Nov. 4.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at eight polling stations throughout Wharton County.
