Students will eat for free at schools across the country for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year thanks to a COVID-19 waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said via a press release.
El Campo ISD is currently offering all students free breakfasts and lunches daily during the school week, regardless of their meal status. Breakfast is offered to ECISD students for free, but before the USDA COVID waiver was granted in October, full-priced lunches were $2.30 and reduced price lunches were $0.40, according to the district’s website.
“This announcement was great news for ECISD because it allows us to serve all children, regardless of the families’ ability to pay/household income,” ECISD Food Services Director Chelsea Arkadie said.
Free lunches began in early November at ECISD.
“Since the changes have taken effect, we have seen an increase in meals served over the past few weeks,” Arkadie said. “As of today (Tuesday), we are approximately averaging 130 additional breakfasts and 280 additional lunches per day.”
The waiver aims to help not only students, but to simplify the jobs of cafeteria workers as well, according to USDA. This goal has proven true at ECISD, according to Arkadie.
“Meal service is now easier for both the students and staff, as we are able to move the students through the line quicker, which requires shorter interaction times,” Arkadie said. “Both of these changes have proven beneficial in relation to implementing standard COVID safety precautions.”
About 70 percent of students at ECISD qualify for free or reduced lunch under the traditional lunch program. At Myatt Elementary, lunches have been offered for free since the beginning of the school year, since the rate of free lunch status students is the highest in the district. In 2019, 85 percent of Myatt students qualified for free lunches and 87 percent qualified in 2018.
During summer vacation, ECISD annually offers free lunches for children age 18, and the district also has provided free lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic to students learning at home. In March, when the COVID-era program first launched, about 300 meals were served daily to students.
Louise ISD is not currently offering free lunches under the waiver, but district leaders are looking to see if the district qualifies since it doesn’t offer a summer feeding program. Full priced breakfasts at LISD are $1.75 and reduced price breakfast is $0.30. Lunch prices vary per grade level, but are a maximum of $3.20 at full price and $0.40 at the reduced rate.
LISD held a free lunch program at the end of the 2019-2020 school year while districts across the country were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program began with about 40 meals served daily, but was discontinued in May, however, due to lack of demand.
