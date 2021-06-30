City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jessica Marie Mendoza, 17, of 29 Serena was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Friday, June 25 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after officers spotted drug use while in the parking lot of a U.S. 59 convenience store. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, she posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Michael George Bauer Jr., 36, of 813 Spanish Camp in Wharton was served warrants while at the county jail at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 for issuance of a bad check and failure to appear.
Violence, weapons
Jurnae Elaine Bryant, 22, of 1503 Able was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Friday, June 25 for fighting during a disturbance in the 600 block of East Calhoun. Processed, Bryant pleaded guilty, paid a fine and was released.
Jayla Dabray Hudlin, 22, of 607 Cheryl was arrested at the same time and location as Bryant. Also charged with fighting, she too pleaded guilty, paid the fine and was released.
Miguel Gonzalez, 44, of 802 Grace was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Sunday, June 27 on warrants for public intoxication and driving on the wrong side of the road along with a charge of family violence following a disturbance at his home. Processed, Gonzalez was shipped to county jail the next morning.
Jose Lara Hernandez, 30, of 802 Grace was arrested in the same place at the same time as Gonzalez on a family violence charge. He too was transferred to county jail the next morning.
Other
Edgar Garcia, 31, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Saturday, June 26 on warrants for failure to appear, failure to identify and no driver’s license along with an Austin County warrant for bond forfeiture – evading arrest. Processed he was sent to county jail. Once there, a warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense was served against him.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals struck at Progressive Baptist Church, 409 W. Second, around 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 doing an estimated $1,000 damage to a door.
Burglars broke into a home in the 600 block of Shropshire around 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 stealing cash, a watch, cologne, a Ruger M77 .22 hunting rifle and a 12-guage shotgun. Loss exceeds $1,000.
A $40,000 transfer pump was stolen from Strike Pipeline, 902 Gladys, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Violence, weapons
A disabled person was reportedly injured during a disturbance in the 100 block of East Correll around 4 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Highland around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
Other
The report of a found debit card also led to the recovery of a small amount of methamphetamines around 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 28 on the grounds of a North Mechanic convenience store. Anyone wishing to claim the narcotic as theirs should contact police at 543-5311.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Mario Alberto Martinez, 29, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:37 p.m. Thursday, June 24 for possession of a controlled substance as well as warrants for evading arrest, aggravated assault against a public servant, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Marsha Marie Wedderburn, 35, of 16715 Sonata Court in Houston was arrested by deputies at 7:04 a.m. Thursday, June 24 for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Ryan Andrew Hoffman, 34, of 423 Lancer was booked at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 23 on a warrant for family violence – choking.
Michael Moreno, 35, of 1615 Hendon in Wharton was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Thursday, June 24 for assault against a peace officer or judge, attempt to take a weapon away from an officer and resisting arrest.
Jonathan Ray Lopez Jr., 18, of 605 Shropshire was arrested by WCSO at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 25 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest was well as warrants for two counts of theft of a firearm and a single Victoria County warrant for robbery.
