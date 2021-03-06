Local schools are taking different approaches to their current mask policies in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision Tuesday to lift the statewide mask mandate.
After Abbott’s decision, local administrators looked to the Texas Education Agency for guidance. One day after Abbott’s announcement, TEA released a statement Wednesday, leaving authority to local school boards on whether to preserve mask requirements in schools.
“Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” according to the TEA press release. “Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”
El Campo ISD will keep mask requirements in place until the school board meets on March 23.
“For the immediate future, ECISD will continue with the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing,” Callaghan said.
At the ECISD school board’s October meeting, trustees voted to give ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan authority to continue the ECISD mask requirement through May, even if the state mandate were to be lifted.
A sooner ECISD school board meeting to address Abbott’s order is not scheduled, as of press time.
“Our board would be required to take action to change our existing practice,” Callaghan told the newspaper Thursday.
Louise schools will follow Abbott’s mask order, lifting the mask requirement on March 10. Families will still be able to send their students to school wearing a mask, if they choose to.
“My plan is, as has been my desire, to allow others to choose,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “Let each person choose for themselves what they want to do to protect their health.”
Oliver plans to continue monitoring district COVID cases, and the district will still provide on campus COVID-19 testing.
Oliver spoke to some LISD parents and faculty before making his decision, he told the newspaper, to get their input on whether the mask rule should remain in place. A majority of the individuals he spoke to were in favor of leaving the choice up to individual families, Oliver said.
“It’s pretty evident that my choice is in alignment with many community members and many staff members,” Oliver said.
“If this community said, ‘no, we don’t want that,’ then obviously, I would say, ‘OK,’” he added.
St. Philip Catholic Schools’ mask policy will remain unchanged for the time being, Principal Gwen Edwards told the newspaper Friday.
“We will be working with local health officials … and meet with our COVID committee after spring break (March 8 -12),” Edwards said.
Abbott’s order also lifted capacity restrictions on businesses and facilities. UIL opted to follow TEA’s approach of leaving the mask requirement decision to local school boards, releasing guidance on March 4, and capacity requirements for school events will be up to schools.
“By rescinding Executive Order GA-32, the 75 percent capacity limit for facilities will no longer exist,” Callaghan said. “This will heavily influence graduations, proms and sporting events both inside and outdoors.”
El Campo High School’s prom, scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, will not be impacted by the order, but future ECHS events will. Louise High School’s prom is planned for April 10. Graduation for both schools is set for May 21.
