Runaway case closed

The criminal investigation into why a Louise teen ran away from home has closed, according to Wharton County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Melody Vasquez, who is 15 years old, disappeared from her Louise home Feb. 23 and two days later her family stopped hearing from her. After 33 days, on March 28, Vasquez contacted her family and was brought home from an undisclosed location in Houston.
“No other arrests will be made and no other charges will be filed in relation to this case,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Rangel said Thursday.
Two have been charged with enticing a child in relation to Vasquez’ disappearance. Charles Wayne Ramirez Sr., 40, of 1807 Rosemary in Victoria, surrendered to WCSO on April 1 and Leonor Ramirez, 38, of same address, was arrested by VPD March 18.
“I knew they were involved because (Melody Vasquez), had messaged one of her sisters and said his (boyfriend) parents had picked her up. The step mother was confronted after the disappearance by the family and the stepmother corroborated that story,” Rangel said.
Enticing a Child is a Class B misdemeanor that can carry a penalty of up to 180 days in jail, as much as a $2,000 fine or both.
Some information about her whereabouts has been released by WCSO.
“They were living on the streets, she had enough and wanted to come home,” Rangel said, referencing another minor that was reportedly involved with the disappearance.
“I’m content with the charges. I wish more could be done, it was the hardest time of our lives,” sister Perla Vasquez said Thursday adding “I still don’t feel safe and check over my shoulder but it seems to have calmed down and nothing has happened yet, thank God.”
