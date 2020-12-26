The Wharton teen who shot himself rather than face arrest by El Campo police remained on life support until Christmas Eve.
“His life has saved many,” sister Angel Gentry said in a Thursday phone call to the Leader-News. “His death may have been at his own hands, but his life saved many others.”
Wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officers tried to arrest 18-year-old Jakob Gentry in the parking lot of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 2 a.m. Rather than surrender, he shot himself in the head.
A Wharton fast food worker trying to get his GED, Jakob suffered from depression, Angel said. “He’s always been lost,” she added. His criminal activity, however, she attributes to associating with the wrong crowd.
That wasn’t the full story, she added, citing his volunteer work with Just-Do-It-Now in Wharton where he was a member for eight years.
He had moved his hands in response to his mother’s voice. Doctor’s recommended, however, he be removed from life support Thursday. The newspaper apologizes for any confusion caused by the earlier report.
