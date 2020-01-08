Sheriff hopefuls to face off in primary
Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar hopes voters will give him another term in office, but has already drawn an opponent in next year’s primary.
Currently, he’s set to face former deputy Robert Macek of Wharton in the upcoming March 2020 Republican primary. No Democratic challenger filed for the November 2020 general election.
A former El Campo police officer and Wharton County constable, Srubar won his post in the 2016 GOP Primary beating long-time Sheriff Jess Howell 3,736 to 2,891 in another year without a Democratic challenger.
He’s done a lot to change and modernize the department, Srubar told the newspaper. “In 2016, I promised several things, including better training, more patrol and better equipment for the men and women of the Wharton County Sheriff’s office. All of those things have been accomplished,” he said.
Those changes, he said, include new duty shotguns and rifles purchased without using taxpayer funds, a new inmate tracking system, refurbished in-car computers and recording systems, body cameras and a merit-based promotion system for deputies.
A department reorganization put two more deputies on patrol and a K-9 has been added with more of a focus being placed on narcotics.
“It is the spread of illegal drugs that contributes to the crime more often than not,” Srubar said. “We encourage the public to report criminal activity by calling crime stoppers or the WCSO.”
While the public can help with keeping criminals off the street, the department also has to figure out what to do with them after the arrest.
“The biggest challenge has been dealing with an overcrowded jail,” Srubar said.
Designed to hold up to 144 inmates, the facility is currently seeing inmate counts in the 155 range.
“This issue causes some inmates to be housed outside the county. Not only is the taxpayer paying to house inmates in another county, but jail staff is constantly transporting those inmates back-and-forth for court appearances,” he said, adding this causes staff and safety concerns.
There’s no easy solution, no immediate solution, Srubar said. “This is something I believe the community should be involved in because the input of the people is vital,” he said. “This county is where we all live and raise our families. I do not believe it should be a ‘one man’ decision. This is a conversation for our entire community.”
As with any smaller department, staffing is always a concern, he said, but added, he’d rather see better pay for current deputies than more patrol slots.
“Law enforcement in all local agencies are underpaid. But we are very fortunate to have individuals that put that aside and give it their all every day,” he said. “The last thing I want is a tax burden. I would like to see more development in our county to offset costs associated with these types of needs. ... I’m talking about the kind of development that will fit with the rural lifestyle we love.”
Growth is coming as Houston creeps further west and U.S. 59 completes its transformation into I-69. The question is how to handle what it brings to Wharton County. “My office is being extra vigilant when it comes to the crime that will come down that highway with the help of (the Operation Stonegarden) grant that just became effective,” Srubar said, adding the grant pays overtime to patrol forces. “This means more deputies on the streets with no local tax burden to the citizens of Wharton County.”
