Wharton County and the state of Texas haven’t agreed on just how many local residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state puts the death rate at 21 as of press time, while county officials say they have just seven confirmed fatalities among Wharton County residents.
The truth, officials say, may be weeks, if not months, in determining. “We don’t list them until we confirm addresses,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said, adding that getting specific information from the state has been less than successful. “Sometimes we get it, sometimes we don’t.”
By the county’s reckoning, four people have died in El Campo as a result of COVID-19 and three in the Wharton area, a total of seven, creating a 1.08 percent local mortality rate for those who catch the virus still sweeping the world.
If the state’s number is right, however, 3.42 percent of local residents who get the virus ultimately succumb to it, slightly above the current national average of 3.3 percent.
The county OEM reports 355 currently active cases of COVID-19 as of press time, and 647 since the pandemic began in March. At the beginning of July, that total case count stood at just 197 for Wharton County.
“We must take the preventative actions now to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Kirkland said, urging everyone to follow safety protocols like wearing a mask while in the presence of others, keeping six feet away from others as much as possible and washing hands multiple times per day.
Of Wharton County’s active COVID-19 cases, El Campo has 159 as of presstime, Louise four and Danevang one. In East Wharton County, the City of Wharton reports 135 active cases and East Bernard 35.
El Campo is working with the county to ensure testing is available for residents, now without charge or even registration requirements.
The next testing time at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
“This is a third party vendor coordinated by the state since the Texas National Guard has been reassigned to hurricane duty,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “There are additional dates scheduled in August and as they are confirmed we will get the information out.
The city has used emergency state funding to distribute 9,500 masks to businesses along with hand sanitizer. Additional ventilators and other equipment have been purchased for the EMS department. “We’re working closely with El Campo Memorial Hospital (on virus testing),” Sladek said. “They are meeting the needs of the community.”
The city has additional CARES Act funding, the city manager said, but added that it is being held in anticipation of a nationally predicted COVID-19 spike during the winter months.
