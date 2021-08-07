Wharton County Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Ramon Deon Bailey, 43, of 402 Ave. G in Van Vleck for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Aug. 6, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Bailey to pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Bailey if he is able to complete all terms.
• Ana Patricia Escamilla, 44, of 810 Empire in El Campo for three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to 273 days in state jail for the June 15, Sept. 10 and Oct. 11, 2020 crimes with credit for 196 days already served.
• Wayne Buford Hatton, 54, of 1426 Prosperity in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the Dec. 16, 2020 crime with credit for 59 days already served.
Hatton’s probation revoked the same day. He was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Dec. 17, 2018, and possession of a controlled substance on March 20, 2019. Hatton received a concurrent sentence with credit for 257 days already served for those crimes.
• Raquel Montoya Hernandez, 64, of 304 Lundy in El Campo for forgery. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the Oct. 8, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Hernandez to perform 180 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and undergo a drug evaluation.
• Jamorine Fred Johnson, 35, of 402 Mockingbird in El Campo for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on 10 years probation for the Jan. 19 crime, was fined $500, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and attend a Substance Abuse for Felons program.
• Shaneakqa Mone Kuyendall, 24, of 1022 W. Milam in Wharton for tampering with evidence. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 26, 2020 crime. The judge also ordered Kuyendall to undergo a drug evaluation, obtain counseling, take a parenting class, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Tyler Rae Martin, 20, of 5104 Paul Wayne in Boling for possession of a controlled substance. Martin was placed on five years deferred probation for the Feb. 4 crime. The judge also ordered Martin to take a drug offender’s course, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $750 fine.
• Travis Lee Matula, 34, of 318 Croom in Wharton for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Jan. 21 crime. The judge also fined Matula $500 and ordered him to perform 100 hours community service.
• Connie Saucedo Rojas, 44, of 1411 Fred in El Campo for injury to a child. She was placed on seven years probation for the Oct. 10, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Rojas to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours community service, undergo alcohol counseling and comply with all CPS requirements.
• Jose Guadalupe Rivera, 53, of 311 Foerster in El Campo for two counts of driving while intoxicated second offense, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 365 days in county jail for the June 18, 2019 and April 30, 2017 crimes with credit for the full time already served.
• Jesse Yanes, 54, of 214 Wallace in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance. Yanes was placed on three years probation for the May 26 crime. The judge also ordered Yanes to perform 150 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and take a drug offenders course.
