Another El Campo man accused of possessing child pornography sits in the Wharton County Jail, tracked down by the Child Exploitation Unit of the state attorney general’s office.
Jeremiah Joshua Pace, 37, of 5908 CR 405 in El Campo was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 on a single count of possession of child pornography. He remained in the county jail in lieu of $20,000 bond as of presstime.
Investigators served a search warrant at Pace’s home Wednesday, seizing a cell phone and several digital storage devices
“When interviewed, Pace admitted to possessing files of child pornography on his cell phone and email account,” according to a press release issued by the state office. “Investigators examined Pace’s cell phone and found an image of child pornography.”
The investigation was prompted by a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Pace allegedly uploaded child pornography to an e-mail account.
Pace was arrested without incident and transported to the jail.
His arrest is the third made by the unit in the El Campo area in the last three months.
On Aug. 24, a former El Campo school cafeteria worker’s arrest on allegations of sexually assaulting children came as the result of a months-long investigation into underage porn.
Robert Lee Gonzales, 42, of 912 CR 479 faces three counts of sexual assault of a child.
The investigation into alleged Eagle Lake child porn uploader Cameron Lee Wood, 32, of 2276 Valley Dr. led to Gonzales.
Gonzales and Wood had allegedly been sharing pornographic images of children, according to search warrant information obtained by the El Campo Leader-News.
The transfer of known illegal images launched the investigation and prompted a search where authorities seized each man’s cellular phone. Wood’s computer, two other cell phones and other electronic items were also seized.
Recovered digital images, authorities said, led to the discovery of the additional crimes.
Wood, charged with possession of child pornography and possession with the intent to promote child pornography, was booked into the county jail Wednesday, Aug. 7. He too is there in lieu of $150,000 in bonds as of presstime.
The case against Wood is limited to the viewing and transfer of images, according to information listed on search warrants requested through the 329th District Court on Aug. 6 and administered against the two men on Aug. 7.
Since its inception, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 342 arrests and obtained 593 convictions on charges for possession of child pornography.
