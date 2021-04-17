Patience, dedication and a moisturizing conditioner are all important elements when it comes to raising animals for Wharton County Youth Fair shows, according to local students competing in events next week.
Starting this weekend, livestock and creative arts shows will be held in person on the WCYF grounds, with students from all over the county coming to compete. A few of the slated events include the Queen pageant, ag mechanics and dairy, rabbit, swine, goat, lamb, commercial heifer and breeding beef shows.
Madison Rose, a senior at El Campo High School, plans to show a market goat, rabbit and a junior breeding beef heifer. She also serves as secretary on the junior fair board.
This will be Rose’s last year competing at WCYF, and she was ecstatic the shows will be held, even in a limited capacity due to the ongoing pandemic.
“I’m really grateful that we’re having it ... I’m just grateful the whole county is coming together and fighting through these hard times,” Rose said.
Rose loves showing animals because of the close bond she develops with them, and her heifer has earned a special place in her heart. Rose has cared for the animal for years by bathing it, washing and conditioning it’s hair, walking it and even competing with it at other shows.
“Once you form a bond with your animals, you form a bond and y’all are attached,” Rose said. “My favorite would probably be my heifer, because we’ve been together at least two years now. I have a connection with her.”
Louise High School senior Erica George is a member of the junior fair board and she will compete in the rabbit and goat shows. She will also compete in the creative arts categories, where she picked 50 items from a list, sewing a tablecloth, pillows, a beach bag and more.
George grew up in a family of WCYF participants. Her mom is a fair director, and her older brothers were involved with ag shows, raising rabbits, when they were in school.
“I grew up at the fair,” George said. “I would go to all the director meetings when I was little and stuff like that. So whenever I got (older), I was like, ‘I should be on junior fair board.’”
Carrying on the family tradition, George cares for six rabbits and a goat, which will all compete at WCYF. To get her goat ready for competition, she and the animal take walks and run down the long road that stretches out from her house.
“You’re taking care of an animal by yourself, so it’s responsibility-based,” George said. “You have to take time out of your day to help animals. It’s time consuming, yes, but it gets you ready for when you grow up.”
ECHS senior Makensie Till will compete in the pig, lamb, commercial heifer and junior breeding beef shows this year. She is also the Junior fair board president, and the 2019 fair queen, so she will be handing off her crown to the 2021 queen at Saturday’s pageant.
Picking her favorite aspect of WCYF was difficult for Till, but raising lambs slightly edged out her other activities. She cares for her lamb daily, feeding it, giving it plenty of water, and even conditioning it’s curly locks when she gives it a bath.
“I learned responsibility and how to be patient through that project, because (lambs) are really stubborn,” Till said.
In 2020, the WCYF was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. An online sale was held to support students who had raised animals to sell at the fair, but many had invested months of work into their projects.
Till participated in last year’s online livestock sale, and was grateful for the impromptu solution after WCYF announced a 2020 fair would not be held. She is grateful to be able to participate in an in person fair this year, however, and looks forward to cheering on her fellow competitors.
“It’s my senior year, so I’m glad that the directors and (everyone involved) are working to make sure that we have a semi normal fair this year … It’s really nice this year that we’re able to have a fair and get out and go and compete and earn that spot and our sale,” Till said.
