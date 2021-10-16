El Campo ISD will host its second COVID-19 vaccine drive Monday for the staff and eligible students eligible to receive the shot.
The Texas Department of State Health Services COVAX team will provide Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Those who got the Pfizer vaccine at ECISD’s Sept. 27 drive can get their second dose.
“We were very happy with the turnout of both students and staff the first time we hosted the vaccine drive,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “We want to support anyone in our district who wants to take the initiative in getting the vaccine, and we are happy we can provide this drive to do just that.”
Thirty students and staff members participated in the last vaccine drive.
The district reports two positive cases among students and none with staff members, as of press time.
“The district is fully committed to trying to provide as many services as we can to support our staff and community in the fight against COVID,” Callaghan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.