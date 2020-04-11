City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Patrick Sanchez, 31, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 on warrants for family violence and criminal trespass. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Booked into the jail, his address was listed as 408 Bluebonnet. Sanchez posted $17,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
A $300 pressure washer was stolen from the 500 block of East Calhoun sometime between 8 p.m. Monday, April 6 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
A Ford F-150 was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Lee shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 7. Loss is estimated at $7,000.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Chapel Lane around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Two rifles, bullets and a rifle bag were taken. Loss nears $4,000.
Other
Police investigating a suspicious vehicle on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 discovered a small amount of marijuana. No arrests have been made as of presstime.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Eric Oneal Williams, 27, of 302 CR 255 in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 for aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance in excess of four grams, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and warrants for failure to appear and expired registration.
Other
Steven Domingo Sanchez, 34, of 3 Serena was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 for a parole violation.
