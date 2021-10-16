Congressman Michael Cloud spoke to the El Campo Rotary Club on the state of Washington politics and Wharton County on Thursday.
Despite the remnants of Hurricane Pamela hitting the city Thursday morning bringing torrential rain and slick roads, Cloud and District Director Mark Longoria made the trip to speak with local business leaders.
Some of the topics discussed were his recent “no” vote on the debt ceiling, securing the border and government overreach.
Cloud, R-Victoria, is serving in his first full term as the U.S. Representative for the 27th District. He previously won a special election on June 30, 2018, to replace U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, who resigned in April 2018.
“These are certainly challenging times that we are in, and it’s refreshing to come back to Wharton County,” Cloud said. “We have a lot of work to get done, but right now every issue has turned partisan because of the state of politics in Washington.”
Cloud is a business owner originally from Victoria. He won his election by more than 60 percent in 2020 and is up for reelection in 2022.
Mayor Chris Barbee introduced Cloud and he spoke for more than 30 minutes. His biggest message to the crowd of business leaders was about freedom.
“The primary role of our federal government is to keep us free,” Cloud said. “A lot of the time, people talk about the need for the government to keep us safe, but if we do that at the sake of our freedom, we have lost the whole reason why we exist.”
Currently, the House of Representatives is at a stalemate in legislation to raise the debt ceiling.
Although the deadlock can be attributed to Democrats’ inability to wrangle in their party to get enough votes, House Republicans, including Cloud, have stood firm against raising the debt ceiling.
“I voted no because we have nearly $30 trillion in debt, and we have no plan to have fiscal responsibility,” Cloud said. “For us to continue to keep kicking the can down the road for future generations is immoral.”
Cloud wants to figure out a solution now.
“Washington doesn’t have a debt accessibility issue. We have a spending accountability issue,” Cloud said. “We have to get back to what our role is as the federal government is. We can’t create solutions that cause more harm than the issue.”
Cloud also discussed border security and the need to protect American citizens.
“The policies that have been put in place over the last several months have really worked to aid and abed the cartels,” Cloud said. “The solution to the world’s problems isn’t bringing everyone to this country. We need to be able to secure our border and figure out alternate solutions.”
The Biden administration ended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) this year. This program kept migrants in Mexico as they awaited their immigration proceedings. The president also ended the Asylum Cooperative Agreements (ACAs), which required migrants to claim asylum in Northern Triangle countries instead of the United States.
Cloud finally discussed the possibility that he may not be representing Wharton County if current redistricting plans move forward.
“Right now nothing is final and they are still working on it even last night, but the senate passed a version of the new map that would mean I would lose Matagorda and Wharton counties,” Cloud said.
Texas lawmakers are currently drawing and enacting new political maps that may affect future elections, based on the 2020 census.
“Right now I am still your representative, and if it does happen I am just a phone call away and will be happy to work with whoever comes in,”Cloud said. “I am happy with the work we have done here and I hope I get to stay on as your representative moving forward.”
