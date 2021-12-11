In the Aug. 28, 1940 El Campo Citizen:
“NOTICE! All foreigners must register at Post Office beginning Aug. 29 to Dec. 26. This includes any person foreign-born who have not become a U.S. citizen and those who applied for first papers for citizenship.
“Ages 14 and over must register in person; parents can register children under age 14. Registration is compulsory; must have ability to read questionnaire in English and fill out in English.
“All will be fingerprinted.
“There is no charge to register and it is illegal for aliens to pay anyone to help register. Anyone who fails to register or refuses to be fingerprinted or makes a false statement on questionnaire is subject to a fine of $1,000 and six months in prison.
1942: War changes everything. Men drafted or volunteering to join U.S. Armed Forces leave job vacancies. Who will take their workplace? Women who had earlier been classified not qualified for positions.
“Notice - Civil Service Exams for Post Office clerks – typists only need apply. List current job and pay.”
Among the applicants were:
“Mrs. Serena Hurwitz Meyers, 23, employed at El Campo Rice Milling as typist $16 per week; a graduate Sam Houston High School in Houston, Texas 1931; telephone No. 295;
“Miss Jewel White, 18, current typist EBISD (East Bernard ISD) $15 per week; graduate EBISD;
“Miss L Evedyne Andrews, 18, bookkeeper/sectary Sam Biskin Dept. Store $70 per month; telephone 76;
“Miss Milady Hanus, 26, secretary for Geo Herzek Studio $11.50 per week, graduate Beeville High School;
“Miss Marguerite Janicek, 21, Duckett & Middlebrook attorneys and J.E. Ruddell Insurance agent; typing/shorthand keep Selective Service records, Social Security unemployment compensation, IRS returns $40 per month;
“Miss Katherine Glaze, 23, stenographer/typist/accountant El Campo Chamber of Commerce $50 per month; graduate ECHS 1935, Draughon’s Business College 1937; telephone 277;
“Miss Della Millican, 19, stenographer/typist Wharton County Electric Co-op $50 per month graduate Louise ISD, Victoria Junior College one semester; telephone 363;
“Miss Margarite Miller, 18 ,dance teacher self-employed $65 per month, graduate ECISD; telephone 911.”
*There is no record of who was hired, or how many vacancies to be filled.
---
August 1944 Civil Service exam for Sub-Clerk: Eloise Harriss, 17, has highest score at 93; Pearl Wolter, 41, the second highest at 90. Harriss is hired [I assume she is daughter of W.W. Harriss and sister to Hugh Harriss killed at Pearl Harbor].
News 1944
“Ration book stamps will all be 10 points to speed redemption and eliminate congestion during busy store hours.” A poster shows consumers how to shop with tokens and saving stamps.
---
Letter from a serviceman:
“Dear folks,
“Due to regulations and censors, I can’t tell where I am or where I came from or say where I’m going.
Can’t mention weather or military ranks, can’t have a flashlight at night nor cigarette, can’t keep a diary or envelope your letter came in, so ‘ll just sign my name.”
---
Members of El Campo civic clubs met to plan new parks and recreation centers for youth to help reduce juvenile delinquency and honor “our boys on the battlefront.”
Merrill Swanson has benefited from polio treatment at Gonzales Warm Springs.
---
All salaries of private enterprises have been frozen. Fines and penalties will be enforced on those who raise prices on goods deemed “gouging.”
---
Commissioner’s Court executes a contract with the War Department for use of Prisoners of War as farm laborers. Users must make a cash deposit before taking on men needed [Joe Hudgins remembers sitting with German POWs on the wagon taking them to work for JDH ranch].
C.A.P. ground observer corps will hold classes to train members to recognize Allied and foreign aircraft.
Showman Milton Berle urges those unable to enlist in military service to contribute to Red Cross Blood Bank: “If you can’t be a private be a corpuscle.”
Lt. John Carrico, 39, found dead in Nashville, Tenn. He recently finished job as flight instructor at Randolph Air Force Field. His wife Esther Carrico is ECISD superintendent.
Selective Service Act outlines provisions of returning veterans for reinstatement to former jobs, seniority status, pay. [My dad worked for Southern Pacific prior to volunteering for Army; SoPac, due to government subsidies, rehired him at original pay as Brakeman. Assigned Houston-McAllen route; moved to El Campo where I was enrolled in Southside Elementary in January 1946].
– The story above is Part 12 of The History of the El Campo Post Office written by Wharton County historian Merle R. Hudgins. The multi-part series normally runs on the first and third Saturdays of the month in the El Campo Leader-News. For earlier articles in the series, pick up the editions at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson, or look online at www.leader-news.com for past editions.
