Santa Claus is coming to town and will join more than 40 participants in the 34th annual El Campo Country Christmas parade Thursday.
North Mechanic will again be lined with thousands of people hoping to catch a glimpse of St. Nick before he heads to the North pole for his final Christmas preparations. Santa will not be alone on his trek to the Sutherlands parking lot. The Ricebird Band will join him along with floats and walkers from businesses and organizations from El Campo and the surrounding area.
The day isn’t just for holiday cheer, but also bragging rights for participants who will be competing for best commercial and non-commercial floats, vehicles, marching/walking and equestrian categories.
Judging will take place in front of Evans Park on Monseratte St. during the parade. Winners will receive a certificate for their efforts.
“We want people to just come out and have fun,” El Campo Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said. “It doesn’t matter if you are in the parade or a part of the crowd, this event is for you and the rest of the community.”
Beautify El Campo Extension (BEE) will be participating in the parade for their fifth year and are excited to bring the holiday spirit to El Campo.
The BEEs plan on decorating the water tank they use to keep up more than 70 planters in the city and will be dressed like bumblebees during the parade.
“This event is meant to give joy to families that come out and watch the parade,” BEE member Renee Boutelle said. “My 92-year-old mother even makes it out, and everyone seems to love it. The crowd is always very big.”
The parade starts at 7 p.m. near Evans Park and will continue to North Mechanic. The Country Christmas showing is slated to end at 9 p.m. in the Sutherlands parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.