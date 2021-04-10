An El Campo babysitter facing a capital murder charge now awaits word on whether prosecutors will seek life in prison or the death penalty.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count indictment for capital murder against Angel Nicole Castro, 26, of 703 Way during deliberations Tuesday. She stands accused of killing 19-month-old Roselynn Coates on Jan. 19 while the child was in her care.
“It is left up to the discretion of the district attorney whether to seek the death penalty. That decision has not been made,” Wharton County DA Dawn Allison said Thursday.
Police and prosecutors haven’t released specific information how the little girl was killed.
“She had an obvious head injury, but that was not the cause of death,” El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban told the paper shortly after the toddler’s death, adding the child suffered unspecified fatal internal injuries.
Whatever happened, it took place inside Castro’s home. The accused is actually the one who called for help, 45 minutes after she claimed little Roselynn fell while attempting to climb kitchen cabinets.
“Without going into details, which are not public at this time, the findings of the medical examiner and investigation by the El Campo Police Department along with the Texas Rangers showed the facts to be different,” Allison said.
When El Campo EMS got to the home at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, the toddler was not conscious, but was breathing. Taken to El Campo Memorial Hospital, Wharton County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Timmy Drapela pronounced little Roselynn dead at 1:04 p.m. that same day.
The daughter of a highway contract worker, the child had been in Castro’s care daily since October.
Two other children were in the Way Street home when Roselynn sustained fatal injuries; one was Castro’s child and the other another youngster entrusted to her care. Neither were harmed.
Castro does not have a prior criminal record. She was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 and booked into the Wharton County Jail at 10:41 p.m. that night. Castro posted a $500,000 bond and was released at 1:39 p.m. the next day.
Police say the day she died was not the first time little Roselynn had suffered harm. “There were incidents prior. Injuries that were never reported to the police or CPS,” Urban said shortly after Castro’s arrest. Police did not say whether they believed that harm came at the hands of Castro.
Roselynn Coates was buried in Farmerville, La., her mother’s hometown.
When Castro’s case will proceed through the COVID-19 clogged court system is unknown.
“Next week, we are attempting to start our first jury trial since the COVID pandemic halted the court systems. Last week, it was announced that it would be a minimum of three years before the criminal justice system in Texas would be caught up,” Allison said.
