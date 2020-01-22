The $37.7 million Phase 2 of the El Campo frontage road project is now about 25 percent complete with visible road beds and drainage work under way.
Starting at the Hwy. 71 intersection, the project runs east along U.S. 59 establishing one-way frontage roads north and south of the highway. It ends with a U-turn at the intersection of East Jackson Street (Business 59) right before the Kansas City Southern Railways line. A U-turn will also be put in place at the FM 1162 intersection where an overpass will be constructed.
“There should be drivable frontage roads in Fall 2020,” said Texas Department of Transportation Spokesperson for the Yoakum District Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring.
Stop signs will be added at the frontage road intersections with U.S. 59 at Hwy. 71 and FM 1162.
Motorist delays are expected to start in the next few months.
“In Spring 2020, an outside lane closure on the southbound side of U.S. 59 will happen at the railroad overpass. This closure is to allow for the construction of the exit ramp to be completed,” Kuykendall said. “There may be some minor traffic delays, but we will give as much notice to the traveling public as possible.”
The work is not expected to be completed by SER Construction Partners, L.L.C. until late Fall 2021.
One of the largest changes for El Campo and Wharton County motorists will be the construction of a U.S. 59 overpass at FM 1162, reversing the set up. This is part of the requirements as U.S. 59 transforms into I-69, eliminating height concerns for through traffic.
A decorative mural is planned on the new overpass.
“As of today, the estimated time-line to close the FM 1162 overpass is Summer 2020,” Kuykendall said.
The contractor will establish temporary detour ramps to ensure FM 1162 traffic can still access U.S. 59.
“Once the temporary ramps are in place and the overpass is closed, the ends of the overpass will be demolished,” Kuykendall said. “The main spans crossing U.S. 59 will not be demolished until a later date when all main lane traffic has been detoured onto the frontage roads.”
About 12.5 acres of land were claimed through condemnation to provide enough width for the roadways and drainage work. The land came from 24 parcels.
Frontage roads had already been installed on U.S. 59 from Hwy. 71 to the Ricebelt bridge.
In that project, the city offered $8 million to get the project started. The funds are paid via new development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.