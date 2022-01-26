Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison is hoping to bolster her staff and increase her office’s ability to prosecute certain crimes through a pair of grants commissioners court authorized Monday.
Presenting on behalf of Allison was Assistant District Attorney Cristine Patty, who asked for and received the court’s approval to apply for a $150,000 Violence Against Women Justice and Training Program grant to help fund the cost of a specialized investigator, specialized prosecutor and a judge to hold domestic violence court twice a month and court reporter fees for pre-trial hearings and trial settings.
“The district attorney’s office is applying for approximately $150,000 in grant funding. And then there’s an additional 30 percent local county match requirements. So when you add the $150,000 plus the 30 percent match, the total project is approximately $215,000,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
Spenrath said the county portion of the grant would come from the DA’s office in the form of in-kind services and financial contributions.
If awarded, new positions wouldn’t start until 2023.
“I just wanted to get a green light from commissioners court, and then I’ll put in the work and get it applied for,” Patty said. “We won’t know until November anyway.”
It was pointed out in court that the grant won’t cover the salaries and benefits of two employees at that income level. Patty said the difference would be made up by the DA’s office.
“The total project cost would be $214,000. Anything beyond that the district attorney’s office will pay for that,” Patty said.
She said the grant is important because of the increasing caseload.
“The need is definitely there. We handle about 100 misdemeanors a year from seven agencies, and about 400 to 600 felonies annually,” Patty said.
The people hired by the grant would start with misdemeanor cases and likely add felony cases as time progresses.
The county would not required to keep the employees when the grant ends.
“If, and it’s a big if, the grant results in the hiring or creating of a new employee position, our county will not be responsible for paying any local matching funds. And that position will be terminated when or if that grant funding ends,” Spenrath said.
The grant is an annual grant and would have to be re-applied for each year.
Specialty drug court grant
A specialty drug court grant to set up a special court to handle drug and alcohol cases was approved as well.
“We would work closely with the probation department to find out what works, and other counties, and what would meet our goal of improving the community and seeing less drug use repeated drug use,” Patty said. “We’re obviously worried about alcohol use and stuff like that, but we’re really focused on the widespread meth and widespread PCP use in our community. We’d like to see that reduced. And I think that would raise everybody up, which is why our office is interested in spearheading the project.”
The deadline to apply for the grant is a year away.
“This is a very complex project. And it’s a very complex grant,” Spenrath said. “Cristina’s working with our adult probation office to make sure that they have the proper authorization and the needed staff to handle a new drug court. The deadline to apply for this is January 2023 ... so it’s a whole year away. And the first court would not go into session until fiscal year 2024, which is two years away.
“But there’s so many moving parts or pieces that Assistance District Attorney Patty wants to first get the court’s blessing before going further with research and doing a lot of work. This would be an annual grant, it would have to be applied for every year or reapplied for every year,” he said.
Like the domestic violence grant, Spenrath said the county would not be liable to continue funding if the grant ends.
“If there’s any new positions created as a result of this grant, and the grant funds are ceased at any time, that those positions will automatically cease,” he said.
Spenrath outlined what the grant would cover.
“She (Patty) has contacted Judge Susan Brown, who is our administrative judge for this region,” he said. “And Cristina has reported that Judge Brown has agreed to provide a visiting district judge to come possibly weekly, for free. And so these grant dollars would then cover all costs associated with the new drug court, including but not limited to, funding an additional prosecutor, and that leads to additional adult probation officers.”
The program would have a goal of reducing repeat offenses.
“In recent years, all of our local courts have seen a significant increase in the number of drug and alcohol related cases. This particular grant will hopefully alleviate some of the judicial log jams we’re seeing as it would handle all aspects of felony and misdemeanor drug and alcohol cases, from pretrial diversion to post conviction, where the defendant would be subject to more intense weekly supervision from the probation office,” Spenrath said. “This special drug court must be led by a district judge as it will oversee a number of felony related cases.”
After the meeting, District Attorney Dawn Allison said both grants come from the Office of the Governor, Public Safety Office, Criminal Justice Division. She said her office is moving forward with the domestic violence grant, but is only studying the feasibility of the drug court grant.
“To apply for this grant it will take a considerable amount of time to research and develop this project before we actually apply for the grant,” she said.
In other action, the court:
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Nomi Health, Inc., to provide COVID-19 testing services in parts of the county outside city limits;
• Agreed to a division of $8.7 million in American Rescue Plan projects. Each county precinct will receive $1.5 million, GrantWorks it’s $302,700 fee, and the remainder for a storage building and various drainage projects;
• Will advertise for request for qualifications for architectural services for the assessment of storage needs for the county;
• Approved a proposal from Professional Service Industries to conduct geotechnical exploration for pre-engineered metal building in the amount of $3,700 for the solid waste transfer station in East Bernard;
• Moved a voting location from the Hungerford Fire Station to Wharton County Historical Museum;
• Agreed to auction surplus and forfeited vehicles with Victoria Auto Auction on Feb. 24;
• Ratified the purchase of an air conditioner for the sheriff’s office;
• Approved the final Leonard Phillips subdivision plat;
• Approved the preliminary Carrascoze subdivision No. 2 plat; and
• Received a presentation by Steve Williams with Freedom Teams, LLC, on his findings for telecommunications, technology and energy needs.
