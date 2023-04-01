A clean energy assistance program for multi-family and commercial developers got the green light from El Campo City Council Monday night.
The program, administered through Texas PACE (Property Assessed clean energy), allows clean energy air-conditioners, water systems and other devices in multi-family or commercial developments to be paid for over time via a levy similar to a tax.
The city places liens on the properties until payment is rendered to the Texas PACE administrator, but has little else to do with operations. “Administrative costs will be incurred by the developers/property owners,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
No concerns were raised in a public hearing on the issue Monday. With apartment projects pending as well as the potential for business growth in El Campo, the program saves developers on up-front costs, allowing for clean energy products to be financed for longer terms.
Council designated the entire city as an area where PACE program developments can take place.
“It’s good for business and that’s what we are trying to get into the city, but is there any way down the road you see this for residential,” District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris asked. “Residential people need help too and we need housing.”
The PACE program’s focus on multi-family and business development is based on the state legislation that created it. It would require a new legislative act to expand the program and no such effort is pending.
The organization reports 75 PACE projects completed statewide including two apartment projects (Houston and Aransas County), one gin, one mall and the R.J. Liebe Athletic Lettering Company in Navarro County.
The program was approved in a series of 6-0 votes with Mayor Chris Barbee absent, home recovering from a surgery.
