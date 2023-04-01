A clean energy assistance program for multi-family and commercial developers got the green light from El Campo City Council Monday night.

The program, administered through Texas PACE (Property Assessed clean energy), allows clean energy air-conditioners, water systems and other devices in multi-family or commercial developments to be paid for over time via a levy similar to a tax.

