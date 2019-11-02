And if you aren’t already washing your hands on a regular basis, now is the time to start.
Washing hands is a tried and true way to help keep germs, illnesses and any other issues spread by touch.
Covering ones mouth when coughing or sneezing – and preferably not with a hand which is going to be used to touch something or someone – is another simple step.
“And Lysol? They are not lying. It kills 99 percent (of germs) instantly,” Burns said.
People who become ill should stay home rather than follow their normal routines of work and/or school.
“Flu is highly contagious. We don’t want people spreading it around,” Burns said, but added seeking medical advice is a good idea.
A case of the flu usually comes on quickly with a high fever, body aches, chills, a dry cough, sore throat, runny nose, headaches and extreme fatigue. Symptoms can last a week or longer.
Health officials encourage people to seek treatment quickly if they are experiencing flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs may help shorten the duration or lessen the severity of the flu if started within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.
Vaccines are offered by Mid Coast Medical Clinic as well as both grocery stores in El Campo and some pharmacies.
