Robert Macek Jr., 51, of Wharton is the challenger hoping to win the Republican Party nomination this March.
Macek started working for the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department in November 1990, as a patrol sergeant before being promoted to investigator and then assistant chief of the jail division.
After leaving WCSO in 2000, he held the post of reserve deputy. He later became a reserve officer for the Wharton Police Department where he currently works.
Macek owns an auto repair business in Wharton and is a member of the National Federation of Independent Business and the Wharton Chamber of Commerce.
His wife, Stephanie, is an office manager. Macek has three children, Ashly, 34, Jamie, 21, Todd, 19, and a stepson, Jake Goodrich, 17. Macek is a lifetime resident of Wharton County.
He is a Wharton High School and Wharton County Junior College police academy graduate. He has more than 2,900 hours of continuing education law enforcement training, and holds an Advanced Peace Officer Certification.
Shannon Srubar, 35, of El Campo is the county’s incumbent sheriff seeking the GOP nomination in a re-election bid.
Srubar was elected as Sheriff in 2017, serving as the Wharton County Precinct 3 constable for four years and as an El Campo police officer before that.
He was named the 100 Club of Wharton County Officer of the Year in 2014.
Srubar is a member of the Wharton County 100 Club, El Campo Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus, Sheriff’s Association of Texas. He is Chairman of the Wharton County Courthouse Security Committee and a committee member on the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee with HGAC.
Married to Amanda, an administrative assistant, the couple have two children, Acey, 5, and Alley, 2. Srubar is a lifetime resident of Wharton County, with the exception of two years in Victoria County while attending University of Houston-Victoria.
He is a 2003 El Campo High School graduate and earned a BS in criminal justice from UH-Victoria in December 2006. He graduated from the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy in May 2009 as valedictorian of the class.
Sheriff Q&A
With the growing number of mass shootings in the state and the amount of territory each Sheriff’s deputy has to cover, what can be done to ensure public safety and a quick response?
Robert Macek: As sheriff, our office will work closely with organizations such as Watch D.O.G.S and Pastors Against Crime to help share and spread critical incident training throughout our local schools, churches and businesses. With our deputies, ALERRT training focuses on mass shooting response and will be a major focus of the many specialized training hours they’ll receive to protect our citizens.
Shannon Srubar (i) : To date, all deputies have received active shooter training. After taking office, three additional deputies were placed on patrol to ensure coverage and ensure better response times to all calls for service. Communication with all school districts is key when responding to threats. Having that relationship ensures that deputies will respond quickly and to the correct location of any threat.
Where can savings be found in the sheriff’s department budget? How would you reallocate it?
Macek: I’ll bring 30 years of combined business and law enforcement experience to doing the job as sheriff, and this expertise will allow me to fully assess the financial health of our sheriff’s department. As sheriff, on day one I’ll go through the budget line by line to eliminate unnecessary spending so we can put more resources toward helping officers.
Srubar (i): Administrative costs were reduced greatly in my first term, which allowed for three additional deputies to be placed in the patrol division. Forfeiture funds (drug dealer money) have been used to bridge the gap on budget shortfalls in purchasing much needed equipment. We will continue to find taxpayer-friendly ways to provide you an office you can be proud of.
How great of a strain do mental health calls/transports put on the department? What can be done about it?
Macek: Mental health calls for law enforcement assistance have impacted agencies across our nation, and while the sheriff’s department has a mental health deputy trained to deal with those suffering from mental illness, they frequently require additional services. I plan to partner with surrounding agencies to explore forming joint mental health teams to help share this massive responsibility effectively and compassionately.
Srubar (i): Currently, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office has a dedicated Mental Health Transport Deputy. As the mental health deputy is only one person, there are times when patrol has to help transport. It could become a situation to request assistance from other agencies, but the WCSO will continue to provide transports so that patients can get the help they need.
What will your number one priority be should you win?
Macek: Preventing crime, which can be done by partnering with people in our communities. We need to get back to the basics in law enforcement where keeping the public safe is about good police work, not writing traffic tickets. I’ll bring back the courtesy where deputies checked on things in the county and stopped to talk with those they serve.
Srubar (i): In 2016, I made several promises and shared a vision on where the WCSO should be. We have made great strides in accomplishing those goals. There is more work that needs to be completed to provide a 21st century office. My number one goal is to provide you the very best law enforcement; one that you all can be proud of.
How do you plan to balance being transparent with the public without compromising the integrity of your cases?
Macek: My focus will be on building up partnerships and strengthening trust with people in our communities through effective use of social media, public meetings and other avenues. I will have an open-door policy and will share information as transparently as possible to seek the public’s help. After all, local people are the eyes and ears of law enforcement.
Srubar (i): Transparency is paramount. I encourage Wharton County taxpayers to hold me to the highest standard. Open investigations often create barriers in providing information to the public to ensure that the case is not compromised in any way. I will continue to work closely with the media to ensure the public is well informed, when able to do so.
