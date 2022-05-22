Rain finally on horizon, area fully in drought

As Wharton County jumps into its burn ban season, dry grounds and a dry sky don’t bode well for agricultural producers, however an incoming front this weekend could alleviate concerns if it doesn’t fall apart.
Thunderstorms are forecast Sunday morning into scattered storms until Wednesday morning, with prediction from the National Weather Service estimating two to three inches of rainfall with isolated areas being potentially higher.
Wharton County is a full eight inches behind rainfall this year, missing out on the wet April and May Wharton County had in 2021.
Wharton County’s year to date rainfall is almost six inches, whereas in 2021 the county had almost 14 inches of rainfall.
“On the rice (side), it’s been difficult with as dry as it is keeping our fields watered. Most of our water in Garwood comes from the Colorado River, so we have to rotate so everyone gets water. It would be nice to grab a few inches of rain every 10 days to two weeks,” Garwood rice and hay farmer Kenny Danklefs said Monday.
The county is split, north and south, with South Wharton County experiencing an extreme drought, characterized by the National Drought Mitigation Center with major crop and pasture losses and widespread water shortages.
North Wharton County is experiencing a severe drought, which means that crop or pasture loses are likely and water shortages are common.
“Last year we had a wet May to early July and water cost was in the $80-85 per acre range, which was a low year. The year before last we were in the $110 range which is about a normal year. This year we’re in an exceptionally dry year, probably in that $130-140 range per acre,” Danklefs said, adding “I’ve had no hay cuttings yet. We’ll be way behind on production this year and I’m not able to irrigate it. If there’s no rain, the cost of hay is going to go up.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports an even likelihood that the western half of Texas will experience above or below average rainfall in the next three months.
