The State of Texas (represented by the Wharton County District Attorney’s office) rested its capital murder case Tuesday afternoon against Robert Allen Satterfield, but not before calling the mother of murder victim Ray Shawn Hudson Sr. to the witness stand.
The State’s final witness after 11 days of trial was Johanna Bonilla.
Satterfield is standing trial for the shooting death of Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday June 11, 2018, the day after he was killed.
Prior to Bonilla taking the stand, Texas Ranger David Chauvin, who had previously spent 4½ days in the witness box, clocked in another approximately 5½ hours Tuesday. Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Natalie Tice’s line of questions primarily yielded a summary of events and timeline to refresh the jury’s memory prior to the defense getting its turn starting Wednesday morning.
More time was spent examining Satterfield’s attempt to sell a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun than during previous testimony. Texts or Facebook Messenger posts indicated Satterfield had an extra 9mm he wanted to sell, and he was marketing it to his “inner circle,” the Ranger said.
Satterfield said he needed $3 for the gun. Chauvin said that meant he wanted $300 for it. Satterfield wrote that he had two, but only needed one, and he invited this inner circle to go to Henry Floyd’s place near Burr to go fishing.
Chauvin said Satterfield used the invitation “as a ruse” to get the men to the property so he could confront them about the way they had been disrespecting him. The defendant had told the Ranger he “was tired of running, being disrespected, made a fool of” by this group of six men.
When defense attorney Scott Pawgan cross-examined Chauvin, he asked the Ranger if the main reason Satterfield invited Ray Shawn to Henry Floyd’s property was to complete a gun deal.
“It appears to be that way,” Chauvin said.
Pawgan asked Chauvin if gun purchases like that can be dangerous.
“The person buying the gun could have a knife and attack the seller?” Chauvin replied, “It’d be stupid, but he could.”
The attorney asked the Ranger if Maya (murder victim Maya Rivera, 24) pulled a knife on Satterfield, that could be a life-threatening situation? Chauvin agreed.
Pawgan also spent time drawing Henry Floyd and his son Ryan into the realm of suspicion, even though Satterfield, after being arrested, admitted he killed the family of three by himself, that no one else was involved. To that end Pawgan also asked Chauvin if in his 22 years of law enforcement experience if he has run across “false confessions.” The Ranger answered, “One time, on a case from another agency.”
Prosecutor Tice’s first question of Johanna Bonilla was, “Do you know someone named Ray Shawn Hudson? A very emotional Bonilla, who could hardly speak through her tears, said “Yes, that’s my son.” Tice also asked if she knew Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. and Maya Rivera. Still crying, she said “Baby Ray” was her grandson and Maya was Ray Shawn’s wife and mother of Ray Shawn Jr.
Bonilla said the last time she saw her son and his family was after church a week before they died on June 10, 2018.
Defense attorney Susan Anderson cross-examined, asking Bonilla if she received several text messages from her son’s phone on June 10, the first at 1:36 p.m., the second at 9:44 p.m. It had already been documented that Ray Shawn was dead by 7:39 p.m.
However, when interviewed by law enforcement in 2018 she said both texts were from her son, that she knew how he wrote.
Tice showed her a picture of a cell phone. Bonilla said it was Ray Shawn’s. Chauvin had previously testified that Ray Shawn’s phone had never been found.
After the jury was dismissed for the day, Pawgan asked District Judge Randy Clapp if the State had the cell phone, noting that the State had said the phone had never been found, yet Bonilla identified the phone in the picture as her son’s.
Tice said the State does not, and has never had that phone. She said she got a response from Bonilla she wasn’t expecting. She had anticipated Bonilla would say it was her phone.
Pawgan asked for a mistrial, one of many such requests by the defense since the trial started.
Clapp denied the request, saying he felt the testimony of the witness, who was clearly emotional, was mistaken.
