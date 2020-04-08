Although a small community hospital, El Campo Memorial officials say it’s prepared for the onslaught of patients COVID-19 may bring.
The response plan starts with limiting unnecessary visitors and patients with elective procedures, an effort begun in early March.
It continues with tents.
Those tents, ECMH spokesperson Donna Mikeska said, are “to screen patients outside for symptoms before entering the buildings. We can treat those patients that have symptoms and/or have COVID-19 with special safety protocols and keep them isolated, keeping all other patients and staff as safe as possible.”
And while the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the county continues to grow (largely as a result of increased testing), thus far, the local hospital has been able to handle the demand.
The projected spike in the pandemic’s national wave is nearing and pressure on local facilities is expected to increase.
The facility has 35 beds in place for treatment now, but is licensed for 49.
“We have a plan to double the capacity, if needed, like we did during Hurricane Harvey,” Mikeska said.
“We have four Intensive Care Unit beds, ventilators and BiPAP as needed to care for these patients,” ECMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thai Huynh said.
The hospital also has a pulmonologist/infectious disease specialist on site.
Generally, the facility has open beds with the average ranging from 15 to 25 during recent weeks.
“During the past two to three weeks, El Campo Memorial Hospital has admitted nine patients meeting the criteria for COVID-19 testing,” Huynh said.
“These patients were isolated using strict isolation precautions/protocols until their tests came back negative.”
The hospital can care for severe cases of COVID-19, he added.
“We can provide the care needed,” he said.
Telehealth services, a call the doctor or nurse program for already established patients, is helping reduce in-person numbers in Mid Coast Medical Clinic and the hospital emergency room.
“Telehealth ... is best suited for patients that have routine follow-up appointments for chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension,” Quality Control Nurse Anita Crisp said. “Telehealth is also good for an appointment to discuss lab results.”
The local ER saw 583 patients in March in comparison to 628 patients in February.
“Visits are down in the clinics by about 30 to 40 percent ... This is understandably a reduction in what we usually see,” Mikeska said.
