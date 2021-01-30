An El Campo food truck owner stood before council recently saying she no longer felt wanted in town and won’t be selling her burgers and other fried food here.
The concern, City Manger Courtney Sladek told Council, is a misunderstanding based on a request by former Mayor Randy Collins during the opening months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s something that can and should be worked out, she said.
Former City Councilwoman Charlotte Brown isn’t so sure. Brown owns the Georgia Mae’s Good Eats food truck, one that previously parked near City Hall on East Jackson Street.
Georgia Mae’s and Victor’s Taco’s had both sold at the not-quite-park where the police station onces.
They had been asked to come, Brown said.
“They no longer want us to park here. We don’t go where we’re not wanted,” she said, adding that her business, like so many, provides sales and property tax to the city of El Campo.
The clash, Brown said, was based on the complaint of a “brick and mortar” business.
Her food truck permit has expired, and she announced she does not plan on renewing it.
The trucks had been asked to come park near city hall, Sladek agreed, adding that, “They were asked to suspend operations temporarily. Two to three weeks.”
City ordinances covering food trucks allow for sales to take place in parks. They can sell next to city hall, Sladek said.
Building Official Liz Staff agreed. “I feel terribly sorry she (Brown) feels that way. They are welcome to set up. Just tell us so we don’t have four food trucks setting up at one time.”
The initial concern, Sladek said, was about out-of-town food trucks pulling business away from local vendors.
Food trucks must have a $150 permit to operate within the city limits. The permit must then be renewed yearly although the renewal fee drops to $100 per year.
Like restaurants, food trucks pay sales tax and property tax are subject local health inspections.
The city is willing to work with Brown to resolve any differences, Sladek said.
In the meantime, Brown took to social media, receiving support and invitations to other communities.
“El Campo supported us, is still supporting us,” she said, adding the concerns appear to be from city leadership.
Georgia Mae’s has been asked to return, Sladek said.
Anyone with questions about food trucks and the city regulations involving them should contact the City Inspections Department at 541-5020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.