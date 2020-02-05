El Campo police say a 26-year-old Edna man is responsible for killing one and wounding another before burning down an Olive Street home Friday.
Shaquille Montgomery was arrested Monday after a brief standoff in his hometown with the assistance of the Victoria PD Gang Unit, U.S. Marshals, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Edna PD and the Texas Rangers. Montgomery faces a capital murder charge and a parole violation. Aggravated assault and arson charges are still possible. As of presstime, he was still being held in the El Campo PD holding facility awaiting transfer to the Wharton County Jail. No bond had been set.
The arrest, El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill says comes after four days of intense investigation. “The whole CID Team has been working long hours following up on leads and tips,” he told the newspaper Tuesday.
A woman’s screams for help on a cellphone summoned El Campo police officers to 201 Olive shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. There, they found a home fully engulfed in flames, but were able to pull 21-year-old Kaydra Sparks of El Campo to safety. No calls came into 9-1-1 reporting the fire.
Sparks suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arms and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Her condition was unavailable as of presstime.
Intense heat kept officers from going back into the home to search it and prevented the fire department from making an interior attack.
Once the fire was doused, crews discovered a man’s body inside.
An autopsy positively identified 23-year-old Keyshun Demetric Riggins of 201 Olive as the deceased man. “Cause of death is multiple gunshots,” Stanphill said.
A memorial service for Riggins is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Bible Truth Apostolic Church in El Campo. Arrangements are being made through Ben Davis Funeral Home of Columbus.
The crime scene left for police was a pile of charred rubble where once a one-story, wood-frame home stood.
“I’m really proud. The state fire marshal was discussing how to process the scene and officers started showing up. They called others who were off duty or on their day off. The sheriff, he sent his whole crew over,” Stanphill said. “The fire marshal comments they would normally spend a week at a crime scene like this.”
It took the law enforcers converging on El Campo less than two full days.
Stanphill would not comment on what brought Montgomery to 201 Olive or whether he acted alone.
Riggins has multiple criminal arrests in his past, a fact Stanphill said may or may not have played a role. “At this point, it’s possible,” he said.
He would not comment on whether a weapon had been recovered.
“It’s still under investigation. We’ve had quite a few good tips and hope citizens who know something about this continue to come forward,” Stanphill said.
Anyone who knows anything about what happened at 201 Olive or may have seen something suspicious in the area is urged to contact either the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or lead investigator Sgt. Justin Soza of the El Campo PD at 979-543-5311.
Callers to the tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a reward.
