Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jarvis Dwayne Jackson, 33, of 1504 Connie in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 25. Convicted of possession of a controlled substance on July 21, 2011 in Guadalupe County, Jackson is prohibited from having a weapon anywhere other than his home.
Jackson has prior felony convictions for possession and delivery of a controlled substance on Sept. 15, 2009, possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 16, 2012, unlawful possession of a firearm on Sept. 16, 2014, and family violence with a previous conviction and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 22, 2018, all in Wharton County.
In a separate grand jury action, Jackson was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violating a bond or protective order on May 8. He stands accused of stabbing a woman whom a judge ordered he stay away from due to family violence.
• Demarcus Deshawn Jones, 23, of 1510 Barefield, Apt. 14, in Wharton for two counts of tampering with evidence on March 12. He allegedly attempted to destroy or conceal two dead horses during an animal cruelty investigation.
• Lee Andrew Kimble, 38, of 801 East A in Eagle Lake for possession of a controlled substance on April 25. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
Kimble has two prior felony convictions for robbery – one on Aug. 8, 2002 in Wharton County and one on Jan. 15, 2003 in Victoria County.
In a separate grand jury action, Kimble was indicted for possession of a controlled substance on April 18. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of PCP.
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of 1302 Rebe Sue in El Campo for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material on April 8. He allegedly posted an explicit video on social media without permission of the woman shown.
• Jesse Manciaz Jr., 49, listed as homeless in El Campo, for forgery on April 18. He allegedly forged a $200 check.
• Javier Martinez, 30, of 682 CR 313 in Louise for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 11. Convicted of evading arrest on April 12, 2012 in Wharton County, Martinez is prohibited from having a weapon anywhere other than his home.
