Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Amanda Alexis Sanchez, 25, of 520 S. 28th in McAllen for four counts of smuggling of persons. She was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Oct. 23, 2020 crimes on the grounds she serve 49 days in county jail.
Sanchez received credit for the full jail time already served, but was ordered to perform 80 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Revocations
• Alexander Roderick Gonzalez, 40, of 310 Newport in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the Aug. 19, 2019 offense was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 92 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Bethany Marie Welch, 23, of 4323 CR 141 in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her conviction for the Feb. 2, 2019 and Aug. 24, 2018 crimes was adjudicated and she was sentenced to 84 days in county jail. Welch received credit for the full time already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.