Police say a 21-year-old El Campo man used his vehicle to deliberately strike a pedestrian Tuesday evening.
The alleged attack ended a dispute between several people in front of the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
“The defendant has been having an on going feud with the victim and his brother,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
That disturbance went from loud to dangerous, police say, when Robert Abel Johnson of 204 Highland was preparing to leaving the area.
“(Johnson) was at the red light and reversed at a high rate of speed, striking the victim, and hitting the wall of Jackson Inn,” Urban said.
A 16-year-old boy was struck, suffering a broken leg. He was apparently the only person requiring medical treatment.
El Campo EMS responded to the scene, stabilizing their patient before transport to a Houston hospital.
Johnson was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 on a single charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Once there, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second degree felony. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
